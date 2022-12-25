ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

As Jalen Hurts gets healthy, trio of Eagles players were injured in loss at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy