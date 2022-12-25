2022 Year in Review Part I

The year began with Eau Claire resuming its search for a city manager and Country Jam announced it was on the move. How much of the first three months do you remember?

January

Cadott mourned the death of Matt Siddons, a local firefighter who died of COVID.

Chippewa Valley bars took advantage of training to learn how to intervene in situations that could lead to sexual assault.

The Eau Claire school district began discussions on a potential referendum for the November ballot.

Eau Claire’s Jeff Thompson was making his mark overseas as coach of the Taiwanese national curling team.

Animal rescuers were off to a very busy start to the year, straining resources.

Life Coins were unveiled as a tool to help prevent veteran suicides.

Eau Claire officials said the pool of potential city manager candidates was a bit smaller than expected. The position had been vacant since late 2020.

A suit was filed in federal court against the former Eau Claire County district attorney, continuing the fallout from Gary King’s 2021 resignation.

Hospitals in the area hit a record for the number of COVID cases they were working to treat.

Local counties confirmed a surge of another kind in 2021: Marriages were up in the region.

Eau Claire schools briefly considered moving some classes online as a staff shortage pinched programs.

A reward was offered for identification of the snowmobiler who ran down a sled dog team in northern Wisconsin.

Inflation concerns began to percolate as prices began to rise.

Lydia Fish of Chippewa Falls competed in a national CrossFit competition.

Country Jam announced it would move to a new home.

An Eau Claire group worked with officials to resettle some Afghan refugees in the area after their release from Fort McCoy.

The Mayo system said it fired approximately 1 percent of its employees after they missed the deadline for COVID vaccination.

Danielle Carruth, a Lake Hallie native, was scheduled to perform at the Pro Bowl.

Alena Otto was recognized for her quick actions to save the life of a child who fell through ice in January 2021.

The University of Wisconsin system chose Jay Rothman as chancellor. UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt was a finalist for the position.

Frank Nicoles was buried decades after he became the first casualty of World War II from Eau Claire. He was killed at Pearl Harbor.

The City of Eau Claire began planning for a fall referendum.

Chad Rowenkamp and his daughter, Molly, drew attention for the brightly-lit igloo they built together.

Mary Pica-Anderson retired from her position as director of the senior center in Eau Claire.

February

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport announced it would replace its fire and rescue building.

CVTC began participation in a pilot program designed to license apprentice truckers, a step taken in a bid to ease a national shortage.

Two dogs and 15 puppies were taken in by animal shelters after they were discovered living in a car with their owners.

Dredging began at Lake Altoona, part of an effort to fight sedimentation in the lake.

DHL left Chippewa Falls.

Bill Hable marked 37 years of work on his unusual hobby: building a 41-foot wooden schooner.

A group of UWEC students completed an unusual immersion program at Fort McCoy, working with refugees.

Gas prices began to climb quickly. They would reach all-time highs later in the year.

Dick Leinenkugel announced his retirement from the family brewery.

A pair of North graduates were in Beijing, working as equipment managers for the U.S. Olympic Hockey teams.

Tim Krumrie, a Mondovi alumnus, recalled the Bengals’ last Super Bowl appearance and reveled in their return.

Sheriff Ron Cramer announced he would not seek re-election in Eau Claire County. Jim Kowalczyk in Chippewa County announced his departure from the sheriff’s role soon thereafter.

John and Carolyn Sonnentag were listed among the nation’s top donors for their contributions to what will become the County Materials Complex.

Eau Claire public schools dropped their masking requirements.

Afghan refugees arrived in Eau Claire.

Vacancies at office and business spaces in Eau Claire were surveyed, and the city found a drop in the number of unoccupied spaces since 2021.

Negotiations between the Seven Mile Landfill owners and nearby residents over compensation for an expansion dragged on, with little progress reported.

The Birkie was back, as some of the world’s best professionals and most ambitious amateurs returned for the first post-COVID event.

March

The Eau Claire Farm Show, one of the oldest such shows in Wisconsin, returned after a COVID-forced hiatus.

Keith Giddens had an emotional visit with the family of the World War II nurse credited with saving his father’s life.

Repairs to Eau Claire’s high bridge neared completion.

Eau Claire residents marked the city’s 150th birthday.

Stephanie Hirsch became Eau Claire’s first city manager since the 2020 departure of Dale Peters.

Sojourner House began work on an expansion. Spokespeople said the additional space would enhance conditions, not be used to increase the number of people sheltered.

People who weren’t afraid of very cold water ran into Half Moon Lake for the annual Polar Plunge — then ran back out to warm up.

The renovated L.E. Phillips Memorial Library gave city council members a sneak peek at the work.

The area’s Boys and Girls Clubs announced plans to expand their programs.

The Mayo Clinics detailed plans for an $11 million sports medicine and imaging center at the County Materials Complex.

Calls began for a second veterans home in Chippewa Falls. Backers say it’s needed, since no other facility is specifically geared to providing housing for elderly veterans in northwestern Wisconsin.

Dave’s Root Beer Stand got new owners.

Inflation hit a 40-year high, and would remain stubborn through the remainder of the year.

SkyWest announced the end of service in Eau Claire, due to a shortage of trained pilots.

Eau Claire County approved raises for the sheriff and clerk of court.

UWEC named the first floor of the planned science building for former Gov. Tommy Thompson. Thompson also served as head of the UW system, receiving bipartisan praise for his work there.

Sen. Kathy Bernier denounced election conspiracy theories on national television.

Tom Ellsworth and his family helped as his wife, Valentyna, escaped the war in Ukraine.

Leinenkugel’s announced creation of a mini-brewery at the Leinie Lodge.

An email threat disrupted, but did not prevent, a meeting of the Eau Claire school board.

Costs for the still-unfinished transit hub in Eau Claire jumped.

Cadott Police Chief Louis Eslinger announced his retirement after 31 years.

Mary Hoeft marked 50 years of work with UWEC’s Barron facilities.

Gretta and Hiram Brown were inducted into the state’s marriage hall of fame. The couple marked 78 years of marriage.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair said it had raised 80 percent of its $6 million fundraising goal.

Local veterans sought to have U.S. 8 renamed to honor veterans from the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.