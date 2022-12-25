ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Having a merry Christmas was a triumph for struggling families, thanks to Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. - More than a hundred families got a warm place to stay, a warm meal and Christmas gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Metropolitan Ministries. Shaheeda LaGrande and her four children were thrilled to wake up to presents under the tree, but for Shaheeda, the best gift was having them all together. It was something she had to sacrifice for six months at the beginning of this year.
WonderWaffel sees local success with unique take on a breakfast staple

TAMPA, Fla. - When Marina Marrer and her husband moved to Tampa, they were hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream. They wanted to open a small restaurant, but the biggest challenge they faced was their timing. "We opened in the middle of the pandemic, so September 2020," she explained. Thanks...
Beloved Pastor Retires After 48 Years in Ministry

In the crowded Christmas Day sanctuary of First United Methodist Church on Lake Morton, the Rev. David McEntire gave his final sermon before retiring after 15 years at the Lakeland church and 48 years in ministry. One of McEntire’s final acts as a pastor was something profoundly personal to him...
Florida man gives back to essential workers in Hillsborough County

(WSVN) - A Florida man tapped into the Christmas spirit by showing his appreciation to essential workers. Patrick Rhodes is a giver of the extraordinary kind. “I have two jobs, and I’m able to squeeze in time to give back,” said Rhodes. “I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community.”
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Busch Gardens soft-opens new Springs Taproom bar

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has a new bar and lounge. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shares details about new bar. The menu features draft beer, cocktails and small bites. Currently in preview mode, the bar is set to officially open in January. Springs Taproom, located in the...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates 50th anniversary

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium began celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday with extended hours, family fun activities and special moments with the resident non-releasable animals. "All of those festivities are included with general admission," said Lindsay Roland, CMA conservation education operations manager. "We have theater shows,...
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
