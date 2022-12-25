Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Volunteers make sure hundreds of Pinellas County seniors spend Christmas with gifts
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas County-based organization "Silver Santas" delivered 1,254 gift bags to 40 different senior living facilities on Christmas Day. "It’s above and beyond what I ever expected. I didn’t expect anything," said Cynthia "CC" Casterella, a resident at Grand Villa Senior Living in Clearwater. The Silver...
Having a merry Christmas was a triumph for struggling families, thanks to Metropolitan Ministries
TAMPA, Fla. - More than a hundred families got a warm place to stay, a warm meal and Christmas gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Metropolitan Ministries. Shaheeda LaGrande and her four children were thrilled to wake up to presents under the tree, but for Shaheeda, the best gift was having them all together. It was something she had to sacrifice for six months at the beginning of this year.
WonderWaffel sees local success with unique take on a breakfast staple
TAMPA, Fla. - When Marina Marrer and her husband moved to Tampa, they were hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream. They wanted to open a small restaurant, but the biggest challenge they faced was their timing. "We opened in the middle of the pandemic, so September 2020," she explained. Thanks...
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Beloved Pastor Retires After 48 Years in Ministry
In the crowded Christmas Day sanctuary of First United Methodist Church on Lake Morton, the Rev. David McEntire gave his final sermon before retiring after 15 years at the Lakeland church and 48 years in ministry. One of McEntire’s final acts as a pastor was something profoundly personal to him...
Heartland for Children in Bartow looks for more foster parents as need grows urgent
BARTOW, Fla. - Foster care agencies, including Heartland for Children in Bartow, are desperately looking for more foster parents. A few years ago, Heartland for Children had 250 foster families. The agency now has 200, which puts the agency and the children it serves in a difficult position. The numbers...
Florida man gives back to essential workers in Hillsborough County
(WSVN) - A Florida man tapped into the Christmas spirit by showing his appreciation to essential workers. Patrick Rhodes is a giver of the extraordinary kind. “I have two jobs, and I’m able to squeeze in time to give back,” said Rhodes. “I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community.”
Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities Playground
Artwork from the New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundPhoto byCity of Tampa. Tampa Parks and Recreation is set to officially open another fully inclusive and sensory-friendly playground–The Tampa All Abilities Playground. It is funded by the City of Tampa and approved by the Tampa City Council.
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Busch Gardens soft-opens new Springs Taproom bar
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has a new bar and lounge. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shares details about new bar. The menu features draft beer, cocktails and small bites. Currently in preview mode, the bar is set to officially open in January. Springs Taproom, located in the...
Safety Harbor man's Christmas Village collection makes for family tradition all year round
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - In the rectangular room of a Safety Harbor man's home, one could say it's Christmas all year long. He's spent years building up his holiday assortment. "I counted. There's 53, 54 different buildings, but there's well over a thousand pieces," Thomas Zander, the homeowner, said. The...
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates 50th anniversary
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium began celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday with extended hours, family fun activities and special moments with the resident non-releasable animals. "All of those festivities are included with general admission," said Lindsay Roland, CMA conservation education operations manager. "We have theater shows,...
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
