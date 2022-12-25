After a long wait, apartments will be the first piece of Gas Worx development to be built. Construction on the long-awaited Gas Worx project in Tampa will begin in early 2023. According to a spokeswoman for the developers, the plan is to break ground near the start of the year though an exact date is not yet known. “I think it would be fair to say like spring,” she says.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO