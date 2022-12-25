ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride

The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Christmas tree disposal locations, tips in Tampa Bay area

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to make sure their live Christmas trees are disposed of quickly after the holidays. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), leaving a tree up past December greatly increases the chances of a fire incident, as nearly 30% of Christmas tree fires occur in January.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters

TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

2023 could be year downtown Clearwater begins long awaited transformation

Talk about the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater is finally moving past the chatter. After decades of discussion about redeveloping downtown Clearwater, the city has made major headway in recent months that, if all goes well, should turn all that talk into action. Since the start of fall, voters have approved...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Work on the first phase of Gas Worx project in Ybor City starting in spring

After a long wait, apartments will be the first piece of Gas Worx development to be built. Construction on the long-awaited Gas Worx project in Tampa will begin in early 2023. According to a spokeswoman for the developers, the plan is to break ground near the start of the year though an exact date is not yet known. “I think it would be fair to say like spring,” she says.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Busch Gardens soft-opens new Springs Taproom bar

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has a new bar and lounge. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shares details about new bar. The menu features draft beer, cocktails and small bites. Currently in preview mode, the bar is set to officially open in January. Springs Taproom, located in the...
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Meshugana Deli Serves Up a Taste of New York

The Yiddish word meshugana means nonsense or silliness, and it’s clear why the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Liz Woldman used it when naming their Jewish deli: Their food is insanely delicious. I had been craving a proper deli sandwich ever since I had returned from a whirlwind work...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Business as usual Monday for holiday trash pick-up in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's business as usual for the City of Clearwater waste management crews Monday, the observed Christmas holiday as they keep busy collection day. Monday's pick-up consisted of mostly boxes and the one crew we talked with already picked up a Christmas tree. LINK: What can I...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy