Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Tampa woman travels home in RV after Southwest flight canceled
TAMPA, Kan. — After thousands of delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines, travelers are having to turn to alternative means of transportation to get where they need to go. Dev McDowell was set to return home to Tampa after visiting family in Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when she found...
Bay News 9
Holiday travel woes hit Tampa International, St. Pete apartment residents endure a cold night and Kwanzaa celebrations begin
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The cold airmass of the last few days is continuing to modify. Things will start to warm up in a big way. Highs Tuesday reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky with a light NE breeze.
Bay News 9
Holiday travel chaos continues, Parental Rights in Education Act driving out some teachers and SpaceX has last launch of the year
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures will return to normal then above normal for the rest of the year. Highs Wednesday reach near 70 under a mostly sunny sky with a light northeast breeze. In a few days, the highs will be back to...
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
Bay News 9
Christmas tree disposal locations, tips in Tampa Bay area
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to make sure their live Christmas trees are disposed of quickly after the holidays. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), leaving a tree up past December greatly increases the chances of a fire incident, as nearly 30% of Christmas tree fires occur in January.
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
Bay News 9
Holiday travel chaos at Tampa airport, Florida's gas prices stay the same, State lawsuits defend abortion access
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Temperatures will return to normal then above normal for the rest of the year. Highs Wednesday reach near 70 under a mostly sunny sky with a...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters
TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
businessobserverfl.com
2023 could be year downtown Clearwater begins long awaited transformation
Talk about the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater is finally moving past the chatter. After decades of discussion about redeveloping downtown Clearwater, the city has made major headway in recent months that, if all goes well, should turn all that talk into action. Since the start of fall, voters have approved...
Floridians and tourists brave the cold to celebrate Christmas in downtown Tampa
Parkas, beanies and plenty of layers were out in full force in downtown Tampa on Christmas Day, as natives and tourists flocked to the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Waterfront park for a chilly holiday celebration.
businessobserverfl.com
Work on the first phase of Gas Worx project in Ybor City starting in spring
After a long wait, apartments will be the first piece of Gas Worx development to be built. Construction on the long-awaited Gas Worx project in Tampa will begin in early 2023. According to a spokeswoman for the developers, the plan is to break ground near the start of the year though an exact date is not yet known. “I think it would be fair to say like spring,” she says.
Bay News 9
Busch Gardens soft-opens new Springs Taproom bar
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has a new bar and lounge. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shares details about new bar. The menu features draft beer, cocktails and small bites. Currently in preview mode, the bar is set to officially open in January. Springs Taproom, located in the...
srqmagazine.com
Meshugana Deli Serves Up a Taste of New York
The Yiddish word meshugana means nonsense or silliness, and it’s clear why the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Liz Woldman used it when naming their Jewish deli: Their food is insanely delicious. I had been craving a proper deli sandwich ever since I had returned from a whirlwind work...
fox13news.com
Unlocked cars become main source of stolen guns, fueling violence on Tampa Bay area streets
TAMPA, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area said unlocked cars have become the main source of stolen guns, which are fueling violence on the streets. Jayquon Johnson’s bright smile faded away on January 1, 2017, and now it can only be seen in photos. "He...
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
Bay News 9
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
Bay News 9
Business as usual Monday for holiday trash pick-up in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's business as usual for the City of Clearwater waste management crews Monday, the observed Christmas holiday as they keep busy collection day. Monday's pick-up consisted of mostly boxes and the one crew we talked with already picked up a Christmas tree. LINK: What can I...
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
