The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that he is already having “nightmares” ahead of the King’s coronation next year.On May 6, Justin Welby will become the first archbishop in 70 years to crown the monarch, and he has described how he is feeling ahead of the symbolic religious event which is expected to be watched by millions.During an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Welby said he has been dreaming about accidentally leaving the crown at his official London residence of Lambeth Palace.“It’s giving me nightmares already,” he said.“I dreamt we got to the point and I’d left the crown...

5 DAYS AGO