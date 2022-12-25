Read full article on original website
Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
King Charles Will Break Queen Elizabeth II’s Biggest Christmas Tradition This Year
Find out which one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-stranding traditions her son, King Charles III, is set to do away with this Christmas.
King Charles Reportedly Nixes Idea Of A Budget Coronation In Favor Of 'Pomp And Pageantry'
King Charles III automatically became monarch when his mother Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at the age of 96. During King Charles III's coronation, which will be on May 6, 2023, he will take an oath and be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, per BBC. He'll be crowned with St Edwards Crown, which was made for the last King Charles; the solid gold-framed crown was first used to crown King Charles II in 1661. The basics of the ceremony have been the same for nearly 1000 years, and it will be the first coronation in 70.
Disgraced Prince Andrew Plotting Move To Middle East After Being Shut Out By King Charles III
Disgraced Prince Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East because the disgraced Duke of York fears his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make him a wanted man — and he’s desperate to hunker down in a sumptuous safe haven in Bahrain, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no...
Princess Charlotte has ‘adorable’ response to Paddington reading at Westminster Abbey service
Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Westminster Abbey Carol Concert with her “sweet” reaction to an appearance by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.Recorded earlier this month and broadcast on Christmas Eve, the Together at Christmas service saw the Cambridge family come together for the event, which was hosted by the Princess of Wales.The Prince of Wales and Prince George were also in attendance at the ceremony, which was filmed earlier this month.As part of the celebrations, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the Paddington films, did a reading in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.As the announcement...
Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis beam with festive smiles as they join King Charles on Christmas walk
PRINCE William, Princess Kate and their children were beaming with festive smiles as they joined the Royal Family Christmas walk. The family waved to crowds as they made their way to their public church service, as part of their traditional morning festivities. Along with the Prince and Princess of Wales...
King Charles attends early Christmas service at Sandringham with Mike & Zara Tindall
KING Charles and Camilla are attending an early Christmas Service at Sandringham with Mike and Zara Tindall. The monarch and the Queen Consort will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Lady Sarah Chatto at the famous grounds. Princess Anne and Admiral Tim Laurence The Earl and Countess of...
King Charles III’s Major Addition to Coronation Oath Used by Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III will make a major change to the centuries-old coronation oath used by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles Will Reportedly Make Final Decision on Archie and Lilibet’s Titles After ‘Spare’ Is Released
Just over three weeks to go until the book's release.
King Charles pays tribute to ‘beloved mother’ the late Queen in first Christmas speech - OLD
The King will pay tribute to this “beloved mother” the late Queen in his first Christmas message to the nation on Sunday.“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he will say.His first Christmas Day speech was recorded last week at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s committal service was held and where she was laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.The King is pictured standing while delivering his address. Although in recent years the Queen recorded her Christmas...
Archbishop of Canterbury having ‘nightmares’ ahead of King’s coronation
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that he is already having “nightmares” ahead of the King’s coronation next year.On May 6, Justin Welby will become the first archbishop in 70 years to crown the monarch, and he has described how he is feeling ahead of the symbolic religious event which is expected to be watched by millions.During an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Welby said he has been dreaming about accidentally leaving the crown at his official London residence of Lambeth Palace.“It’s giving me nightmares already,” he said.“I dreamt we got to the point and I’d left the crown...
Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Queen’s example in Christmas message
Those suffering “immense anxiety and hardship” amid the cost-of-living crisis in the UK will be remembered by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a Christmas sermon which will also pay tribute to the late Queen.Justin Welby is also expected to reference the “desperate struggles of hospital wards” as well as those people who make perilous journeys in small boats, when he delivers his annual message on Christmas Day.Mr Welby is set to tell those listening that despite war and conflicts around the world and financial pressures on people closer to home, there is “unconquerable hope” in the birth of Jesus Christ.In...
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 28th)
U.S. to require negative test for fliers from China; Southwest cancels thousands more flights; George Santos under investigation by New York prosecutor after resume ‘embellishing’; Devastating storm toll in Buffalo fuels questions over response and more in tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 29, 2022.
Prince William delivers extract of his late grandmother's 2012 Christmas message
During the service, the Prince of Wales delivered a moving sermon, taken straight from a message his grandmother gave a decade ago.
US News and World Report
Historic Crown to Be Modified for King Charles's Coronation
LONDON (Reuters) - The historic St Edward's Crown, which has been the centrepiece of the coronation of monarchs in England for more than 350 years, has been removed from the Tower of London to be modified for the coronation of King Charles III next May, Buckingham Palace said. The crown,...
US News and World Report
Harry and Meghan Dismiss Sun Apology for Offending Column as 'PR Stunt'
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a "PR stunt" and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry. In the column, television presenter Jeremy Clarkson...
