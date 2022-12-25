Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
kwos.com
Attorneys ask to delay JCMO murder case
Lawyers are asking for a continuance for a man accused of killing two men last month at a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J. Pfenny’s Sports Bar in Jefferson City last month. Smock was shot when he tried to break up a fight between Davis and Thames in the bar.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A state lawmaker wants answers about the future of hospitals in Mexico and Fulton. In a letter dated Dec. 20, the state health department says Platinum Healthcare had exhausted all of its options when it comes to the suspension of the temporary license. State Rep. Kent Haden, of Mexico, is left with more The post Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bus routes and city-operated buildings closed their doors Monday in observance of Christmas. However, the closures left Columbia's homeless with few options when a local shelter closed for the day. Room at the Inn is a local shelter in Columbia that extended its hours over the holiday weekend. RATI chose to keep The post Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Medicaid expansion remains a top priority for Columbia state lawmaker
A key mid-Missouri Democratic state lawmaker is confident that GOP Governor Mike Parson will again fund Medicaid expansion in his proposed budget, which will be unveiled in mid-January. Medicaid expansion has been a top priority for State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia). “You know so far it was funded, and...
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
99-year-old Missouri woman asks Santa for ‘Travis Kelce’
HERMITAGE, Mo. — Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady’s request might surprise you. Martha, a 99-years-young resident, didn’t ask for much this year. In fact, she only asked for one thing, a man, and not just any man. She asked for the one […]
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
KYTV
Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded...
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
See Inside the Spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri Dome Home
It's one of the most famous homes in Missouri thanks to its shape. Now, you can see inside the funky, awesome and spacey Sunrise Beach, Missouri dome home. A couple months ago, Only In Your State named the Dome Home one of the 10 most unique homes in Missouri and for good reason. The actual address shared by Zillow is 620 Point Lookout Road in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Check out the pics which show the interior and also a nearby boat dock. Winning.
