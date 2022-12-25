This film is being released on DVD, on January 31, 2023. Two Immortal Gods, Athena and Hermes, who have lived on Earth for over 4000 years, learn that there is much to the Earth than they have never thought and come into contact with Mina, a woman who makes them question their own reality, reads their films. In this study, she explains everything about her existence, from her birth to the present, across different cities and countries, as well as his experience, and their results are found across different countries. Using the same data, she tries to find out how she is living, whether he is human or much for herself. Their search for Mina ends up becoming a journey for them to better understand themselves and their Godhood.

1 DAY AGO