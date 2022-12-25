Oregon Poacher Charged for Illegally Killing Three Bucks Caught in Headlights, Leaving Them to Rot

Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Oregon wildlife officials have finally tracked down the man responsible for committing the trifecta of hunting crimes: killing bucks out of season, using artificial light at night and letting the meat go to waste. The infractions originally took place in March last year, and since then, Oregon State Police have been investigating the incident.

Now, 21-year-old Macen M. West of North Bend faces three counts of taking game in a closed season, three counts of wasting game meat and one count of hunting with artificial light.

A local found West’s three blacktail bucks laying in the grass with gunshot wounds to their heads. Joseph Metzler of Coos Bay noticed a murder of crows gathering near where the deer lay and reported what he found to authorities.

During the investigation, experts were able to gather that West used a spotlight of some sort during the poaching because of the proximity of the three bucks.

“In a normal hunting situation, a single shot at one deer would have startled others into flight,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife explained in a press release.

Local Says Bucks Would Have ‘Filled a Freezer and Made People Proud’ If Hunted Properly

Now, nearly two years later, Metzler is happy that West is facing the consequences of his crime.

“I’m very pleased that OSP was able to continue to pursue this and had success a year later,” he said “It goes to show you that if you turn in poachers, it might be a while, but they can find them.”

“We know what’s right and what’s wrong,” Metzler added. “And it’s too bad that his friends didn’t turn him in. They took this hunting resource from everyone in the local hunting community. Each one of those bucks this year would have filled a freezer and made people proud of how we manage deer in Oregon.”

According to Sergeant Levi Harris of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, West’s crimes were purely opportunistic.

“We believe the shooter drove around a corner, saw the deer in the headlights and made a poor, shocking, impromptu decision to hop out and shoot those deer,” he shared in a press release.

Oregon State Police are asking that West pay restitution of $3,000, receive a hunting license suspension of at least three years and forfeit his Savage 93r 17 rifle used in the incident.