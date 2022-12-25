Read full article on original website
This parking lot is turned into a homeless shelter at night
Beddown was founded by Norman McGillivray wanted to do something that would have a meaningful impact when it came to tackling homelessness.
Two doulas guided a father to deliver his own baby through Facebook after being stuck in Buffalo snowstorm
As his wife went into labor, no ambulance could reach their house as the winds reached 60 mph.
These Garfield HS students painted ceiling tiles to cheer up young hospital patients
A suggestion from an anxious young patient trying to make it through a CT scan caught the attention of the nurse taking care of her and ended up, months later, as a text message on Garfield High School biology teacher Victoria Derevyanik’s phone. "Can you help get this done," texted Derevyanik’s long-time friend Joanne Taormina, a radiology technician at...
