ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

These Garfield HS students painted ceiling tiles to cheer up young hospital patients

A suggestion from an anxious young patient trying to make it through a CT scan caught the attention of the nurse taking care of her and ended up, months later, as a text message on Garfield High School biology teacher Victoria Derevyanik’s phone.   "Can you help get this done," texted Derevyanik’s long-time friend Joanne Taormina, a radiology technician at...
GARFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy