Read full article on original website
Kenneth Anderson
3d ago
can't blame the police.they get the call then respond .it's already gone down.whats left is the pieces so don't blame the cops.
Reply(1)
4
Related
KTBS
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
KTBS
Texarkana police seeking woman using co-worker’s debit card
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana police are asking for the publics help finding a woman accused of stealing a co-worker's debit card from her unattended purse at their workplace. In October, the victim found that 23 Cash App transactions were made from her debit card in five days despite having...
KTBS
Police search for suspect involved with deadly shooting in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the a man suspected to be involved with a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Texarkana, Ark. An arrest warrant was issued for Tarus Walker, 24. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. Police said the shooting...
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
KSLA
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
TEXARKANA, ARK. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
hopeprescott.com
Two-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Morning In Front of Hope Airport
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on US 278 West a few hundred feet west of the Hope Airport entrance. Traffic was backed up both directions as crews used extrication devices to free the injured. Both drivers appeared injured but alert. The accident occurred around 8am. Officers from the Hope Police, Hempstead County, Arkansas State Police, Hope Fiee Department,and Pafford responded.
KTSA
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Texarkana
Looking For the top quality hotel list in the Texarkana zone, you are in the accurate home. You are going to know a hotel list in Texarkana. Also, a directional link from your home, and Website Link information, directions, avg internet users ratings, Contact Line, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have collected this information.
KSLA
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas. “A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said...
KTBS
Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy
TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
East Texas authorities looking for 2 women suspected of stealing thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
KTBS
Texarkana church gives holiday dinner to underserved on Christmas day
TEXARKANA, Texas – While many of us get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, creating memories and enjoying time with friends and family, volunteers from the Central Christian Church in Texarkana serve a holiday dinner to the underserved on Christmas Day. The serving of the...
magnoliareporter.com
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
actionnews5.com
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
ktalnews.com
West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
Warning signs, risks of developing hypothermia
A physician said hyperthermia can be deadly and if you feel yourself having any symptoms get to a hospital, your local emergency room, or call 911.
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: (Updated) 30-team “Doc” Edwards Invitational begins Wednesday
The “Doc” Edwards Invitational starts Wednesday with 30 teams competing. Airline, Benton and Haughton are in the 16-team girls field. Airline, Benton, Bossier and Parkway are in the 15-team boys field. Games will be played at Airline, Greenacres Middle and Cope Middle Wednesday. All games on the final...
Comments / 7