Texarkana, AR

Kenneth Anderson
3d ago

can't blame the police.they get the call then respond .it's already gone down.whats left is the pieces so don't blame the cops.

KTBS

Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana police seeking woman using co-worker’s debit card

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana police are asking for the publics help finding a woman accused of stealing a co-worker's debit card from her unattended purse at their workplace. In October, the victim found that 23 Cash App transactions were made from her debit card in five days despite having...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Two-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Morning In Front of Hope Airport

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on US 278 West a few hundred feet west of the Hope Airport entrance. Traffic was backed up both directions as crews used extrication devices to free the injured. Both drivers appeared injured but alert. The accident occurred around 8am. Officers from the Hope Police, Hempstead County, Arkansas State Police, Hope Fiee Department,and Pafford responded.
HOPE, AR
q973radio.com

Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Texarkana

Looking For the top quality hotel list in the Texarkana zone, you are in the accurate home. You are going to know a hotel list in Texarkana. Also, a directional link from your home, and Website Link information, directions, avg internet users ratings, Contact Line, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have collected this information.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy

TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November

Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
CBS19

Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
actionnews5.com

5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

