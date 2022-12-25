ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event

– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
COLUMBUS, OH
411mania.com

WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
411mania.com

Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW

In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com

Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22

It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
411mania.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta

– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
411mania.com

CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite

Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.
411mania.com

Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE

– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
411mania.com

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.28.22

It’s another stacked show this week with another Death Triangle vs. Elite match, plus the TNT Title is on the line as Samoa Joe defends against Wardlow. Other than that, we are going to hear from MJF, but Bryan Danielson might have something to say about him. Let’s get to it.
BROOMFIELD, CO
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Eric Bischoff spoke about his feud with Ric Flair and how he isn’t sure how their relationship broke down. we were sent the following highlights:. On the comments made about Ric Flair:: “That’s a weird one. Six months ago I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy