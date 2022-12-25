Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event
– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
411mania.com
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
411mania.com
Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
411mania.com
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta
– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
411mania.com
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls His 1997 Contract Talks With WCW, Father Getting Involved With WWF Talks
On a recent edition of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed his contract offer from WCW and his father getting involved with contract talks with WWF in 1997. Some highlights are below. On why he didn’t like WCW’s contract offer: “I didn’t even fault Eric or Hogan, you know, because they...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
411mania.com
CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite
Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.
411mania.com
AEW Battle of the Belts V To Air Live After January 6th Rampage
AEW Battle of the Belts V is set to air live after that night’s episode of Rampage. The schedule for TNT currently lists Battle of the Belts V as airing at 11 PM ET on January 6th, immediately after Rampage goes off the air. Both shows will air live...
411mania.com
Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE
– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
411mania.com
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.28.22
It’s another stacked show this week with another Death Triangle vs. Elite match, plus the TNT Title is on the line as Samoa Joe defends against Wardlow. Other than that, we are going to hear from MJF, but Bryan Danielson might have something to say about him. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: Pre-Sale Code for WWE Return to Madison Square Garden, Bushwhackers Memoir On Kindle, Bob Orton Set For Convention Appearance
– WWE has a pre-sale for the next show at Madison Square Garden on March 12 for a RAW and Smackdown supershow. The code is WWEMSG. – The Bushwhackers’ memoir is now available, including on Kindle. – Cowboy Bob Orton will appear at the Ft. Lauderdale Comic Con on...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Eric Bischoff spoke about his feud with Ric Flair and how he isn’t sure how their relationship broke down. we were sent the following highlights:. On the comments made about Ric Flair:: “That’s a weird one. Six months ago I...
