Utah State

Diana Whiting
3d ago

Just remember, alot of people moving HERE from California so do your research on the worst drivers again, I agree that there are drivers who don’t know how to drive in bad weather but make sure you’re talking about the right people. People coming in from California don’t know how to drive in bad weather either!

Runar Blackstone
3d ago

Utah has the worst drivers because of all the Californians that piled into our state who continue to drive like they are in California.

KSNB Local4

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law

Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
KSLTV

Utah family stranded in Florida for days due to flight cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Utah family is stranded in Florida for several days because of the holiday flight cancellations happening across the country. The Tesch family, who is from Enterprise, Utah, has saved and planned for this Christmas trip to Orlando, Florida, for the last year. The original plan was to be back home in Washington County on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, they’re stuck on the east coast until Wednesday, at least.
KSLTV

Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
kjzz.com

Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate

UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
kjzz.com

4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
kslnewsradio.com

Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet

SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

