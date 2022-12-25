Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen found guilty of burglarizing BMW dealership, attempting to hit police officer with car
WESTMONT, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for burglarizing a BMW dealership and attempting to drive a vehicle into a police officer last year. The teen was found guilty last month of two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary,...
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after cheating Rivers Casino out of $1K: police
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was charged after cheating at a baccarat table earlier this month at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. On Dec. 19, Christian Savitz was caught on camera moving his gaming chip from a losing section to a winning section when the dealer wasn't looking, according to Des Plaines police.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched from Little Village to Logan Square on Wednesday morning. The exact number of robberies committed is not known, but CWBChicago has confirmed nine incidents, nearly all of which involved a crew of armed men who traveled in a stolen Kia with a broken rear passenger window.
Woman, 61, stabs dog being walked by teen girl on Chicago's NW Side, police say
Twelve-year-old Bebe survived a vicious attack when he was stabbed multiple times by a stranger outside his family's home.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say
Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death
Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident. The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.
Authorities release identity of Zion man who was shot and killed at Stretch’s Bar and Grill in Waukegan
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest during a shooting that left a second man wounded at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Anthony Pedroza, 23, of Zion, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, […]
CBS News
Woman, 55, robbed while inside vehicle on Lower West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 55-year-old woman was robbed while sitting inside her car on the city's Lower West Side Wednesday morning. Chicago police said around 5:48 a.m., the victim was in the car, in the 1900 block of west 21st Place, when a black Kia approached, and two unknown men exited.
fox32chicago.com
Rosemont man charged after telling police officer 'I'm going to shoot you': officials
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A Rosemont man was charged with threatening a police officer outside a bar on Christmas Eve in Villa Park. Villa Park police responded to a disturbance around 1:24 a.m. outside Demito's Saloon, according to officials. Upon arrival, police spoke with 24-year-old Ryan McGovern and his brother...
Gurnee man charged with killing his brother on Christmas
GURNEE, Ill. - A Gurnee man was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his brother early Christmas morning. Around 1:50 a.m., Gurnee police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Boulevard View Avenue for a man who was possibly unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived at the...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Three charged after North Riverside police recover stolen cars | Police reports Dec. 19-26
North Riverside police recovered two stolen vehicles at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, in the past week, making arrests both times. In the first incident on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a gray Hyundai Sonata with one of its rear windows broken out and covered with plastic enter the parking lot and park in a space near Entrance 2 on the east side of the shopping center.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle
LISLE, Ill. - Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday afternoon in suburban Chicago. Around 1:45 p.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two individuals attempting to break into a house. As officers arrived near the scene,...
26-year-old man robbed, abducted in Lakeview by two suspects allegedly driving stolen car
Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was dropped off 17 miles away in Auburn Gresham and refused medical attention, police said.
