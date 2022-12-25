ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged after cheating Rivers Casino out of $1K: police

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was charged after cheating at a baccarat table earlier this month at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. On Dec. 19, Christian Savitz was caught on camera moving his gaming chip from a losing section to a winning section when the dealer wasn't looking, according to Des Plaines police.
DES PLAINES, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims

Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched from Little Village to Logan Square on Wednesday morning. The exact number of robberies committed is not known, but CWBChicago has confirmed nine incidents, nearly all of which involved a crew of armed men who traveled in a stolen Kia with a broken rear passenger window.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say

Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Woman, 55, robbed while inside vehicle on Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 55-year-old woman was robbed while sitting inside her car on the city's Lower West Side Wednesday morning. Chicago police said around 5:48 a.m., the victim was in the car, in the 1900 block of west 21st Place, when a black Kia approached, and two unknown men exited.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Three charged after North Riverside police recover stolen cars | Police reports Dec. 19-26

North Riverside police recovered two stolen vehicles at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, in the past week, making arrests both times. In the first incident on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a gray Hyundai Sonata with one of its rear windows broken out and covered with plastic enter the parking lot and park in a space near Entrance 2 on the east side of the shopping center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. - Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday afternoon in suburban Chicago. Around 1:45 p.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two individuals attempting to break into a house. As officers arrived near the scene,...
LISLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy