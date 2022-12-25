THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH AT 8:45 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE BUDGET AMENDMENTS, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE SCHOOL COMMITTEE MEETING, THERE’LL BE A BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING WHERE THEY WILL DISCUSS EMPLOYEE HEALTH INSURANCE, BUDGET AMENDMENTS, THE 2023-2024 BUDGET CALENDAR AND AN EXPLANATION OF THE TAX BILL PLUS ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE.

