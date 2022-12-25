Read full article on original website
Giles County School and Budget Committees to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH AT 8:45 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE BUDGET AMENDMENTS, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE SCHOOL COMMITTEE MEETING, THERE’LL BE A BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING WHERE THEY WILL DISCUSS EMPLOYEE HEALTH INSURANCE, BUDGET AMENDMENTS, THE 2023-2024 BUDGET CALENDAR AND AN EXPLANATION OF THE TAX BILL PLUS ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE.
Lawrence County EMS Accepting Applications
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR FULL TIME AND PART TIME/PRN AEMTS, PARAMEDICS AND CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDICS. STARTING PAY IS 19 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR AEMT AND 22 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR PARADMEDIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3566.
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Thankful for Help in Times of Need
I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and did not suffer too much in the extreme cold. The weather reminded me how thankful I am to live in the South, where winter temperatures in the single digits are the exception, not the rule. We can also be grateful for...
Brazilian Professionals to Establish New Operations in Mt. Pleasant
TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER AND BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL INVEST $6.1 MILLION TO ESTABLISH NEW OPERATIONS IN MT. PLEASANT, TENNESSEE. BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, A CALIFORNIA-BASED SPECIALTY HAIR TREATMENT PRODUCER AND DISTRIBUTOR, WILL CREATE 110 NEW JOBS IN...
Columbia Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Runaway Juvenile
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS TRYING TO LOCATE 14-YEAR-OLD RUNAWAY JUVENILE CHARLES EMANUEL MCCOY. CHARLES WAS LAST SEEN TODAY IN THE AREA OF SCHOOL STREET. CHARLES IS 5’6” TALL WEIGHING 110 LBS. WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
Richard Allen Skeets
Richard Allen Skeets of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 9, 1970 and was 52 years old. Richie had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes that he never ate...
Hester Viola Stevens
Hester Viola Stevens, 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, originally of Baltimore, Maryland passed away at her Home on December 24, 2022. She attended Highland Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald T. Stevens Sr.; Parents, George Doster and Hester Wilson; Brothers, Calvin Doster, George “Dutch” Doster; Sisters, Thelma Miller, Hazel Schuman.
