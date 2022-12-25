Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/22 – 12/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com
14-year-old runaway arrested for gun, drug charges in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy on December 23 and later determined he was a runaway. DPD responded to a suspicious person wearing all black attempting to enter a car garage around 3:15 p.m. on Upper Finely Road. The teen fled away, but officers caught...
Kait 8
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Kait 8
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
KFVS12
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
MPD asking for help identifying 2 men killed in overnight car fire near Memphis International Airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a car fire near Memphis International Airport killed two people late Tuesday night. According to MPD, officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the deadly two-car crash on Airways Boulevard south of I-240 around 11 p.m. Tuesday. TDOT cameras captured at least...
Man shot in North Memphis car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, and police say the thieves got away in his car. Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting at Hubert and University. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspects fled in the […]
Covington Leader
Covington PD investigating Christmas Day murder at Bull Market
The Covington Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man at Bull Market on Christmas Day. Adel A. Elrafei, 57, of Ripley, was found unresponsive by customers at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was found near the counter where the cash register was opened and an undetermined amount of property was missing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Kait 8
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) – Greene County fire crews are responding to a house fire just outside of the Paragould city limits. According to Greene County Dispatch, crews are fighting a fire at a home on County Road 818 near County Road 845. That is just behind Utility Trailers.
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. The male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the known male suspect fled the scene in a green Mitsubishi […]
WBBJ
Escapee arrested after traffic stop leads to police pursuit
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Dyersburg leads to the arrest of an escapee. 25-year-old Cody Sims, of Newbern, is currently in custody at the Dyer County Jail following the incident Monday night. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on December 26, an officer observed...
actionnews5.com
Police say man tried to set home on fire with family inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 41-year-old man has been charged after police say he tried to set his home on fire with his family inside. Dyersburg Police Department say that at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, officers got a call for a domestic disturbance on Hawthorne Avenue. When officers...
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
WSMV
Over 75 dogs removed from abandoned home in Gibson County
DYER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A national animal protection nonprofit worked with local police to remove 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee, on Monday. Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled residence. ARC responders discovered dozens of small and medium-sized dogs, some of them puppies just weeks old, living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, numerous infections, and parasites.
Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.
