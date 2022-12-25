The Covington Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man at Bull Market on Christmas Day. Adel A. Elrafei, 57, of Ripley, was found unresponsive by customers at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was found near the counter where the cash register was opened and an undetermined amount of property was missing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

COVINGTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO