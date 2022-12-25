As we prepare for a brand new year in a few days, we are also getting ready for some new laws here in Tennessee. The new laws cover things like medical records, subscription service cancellations, early retirement for emergency communications personnel and mail-order pharmaceuticals, as well as “DJ’s Law”, which puts in place new training for security guards including de-escalation techniques, safe restraint techniques, and emergency first aid/CPR training.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO