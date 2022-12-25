ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Speak on Special Feeling of Playing on Christmas Day

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

Two prominent Phoenix Suns in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton touch on what it's like to participate in an NBA Christmas Day tradition.

The NBA first began playing Christmas Day games in 1947, and the tradition has since grown into a national spectacle.

Tonight, the Phoenix Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets in what will be the franchise's 20th game on the holiday. They hold a 12-7 record when playing on Christmas and have won just one of their last six games.

To play on the holiday means you're one of the best in the league, something Phoenix has now done in consecutive years.

Earlier in the week, some notable Suns spoke on what it means to play on Christmas Day:

"It's a big deal," said Devin Booker.

"Some of my earliest memories of watching basketball are Christmas games. Spending time with your family and now starting. Earlier in my career, not being a part of it and kind of flipping the script, I've been in two now. It's exciting."

Deandre Ayton, who grew up in the Bahamas,

"It was an honor to even play on Christmas Day," Ayton said.

"And the enjoy that time with your family. It's like a Christmas gift to me, that the NBA has given, for me to play on this day for fans that want to see our team out there on that day."

The Suns will battle the Nuggets on what will be the fifth and final game of the holiday. Phoenix is currently two games back from Denver in the Western Conference.

