The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
dawgnation.com

What we learned from Todd Monken, Stetson Bennett and others about the Georgia offense: ‘It’s great’

ATLANTA — As much as Georgia fans might love having Todd Monken at Georgia, you can be assured Georgia players enjoy having him around even more. He’s helped bring an edge to the Georgia offense that was missing prior to his time at Georgia. The 2022 version of his offense put up 39.2 points per game, the most ever by a Kirby Smart offense.
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
dawgnation.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. has the full attention of the Georgia football defense: ‘He’s very dedicated’

ATLANTA — Much like the many great quarterbacks the Georgia defense has seen this year, the Bulldogs are accustomed to seeing their fair share of elite wide receivers. Marvin Harrison Jr. certainly falls into that category. He caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. While he didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award this year — Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt did — you could make a very easy case he’s the best wide receiver in the country.
Henry County Daily Herald

College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul

ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
dawgnation.com

Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann ‘put egos on the shelf’ to get the most out of the Georgia football defense

ATLANTA — For all the years and experience Will Muschamp has coaching in the SEC, he recognizes there isn’t a whole lot he can teach Glenn Schumann. While Schumann is no longer the youngest defensive coach on the staff, he’s in the midst of being GEorgia’s co-defensive coordinator at the age of 32. He shares the responsibilities with Muschamp, who works more with the backend of the defense. Schumann deals with the front and signals in the plays for this Georgia defensive group.
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
