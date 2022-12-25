Read full article on original website
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to do battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl this New Years Eve. Here is how to watch the game.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia football practice report highlights, takeaways as Bulldogs ready for Ohio State
ATLANTA — While Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism earlier this week on the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon, neither was spotted during the 15-minute viewing window of practice on Wednesday. McConkey is dealing with a knee injury, while McClendon has an MCL...
dawgnation.com
‘Luck’ has nothing to do with excellent play of Georgia football safety Chris Smith
ATLANTA — Saturday will be the third game this season that Georgia plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won the two previous contests in convincing fashion and safety Chris Smith came down with an interception in both wins. He picked off Bo Nix in Georgia’s 49-3 Week 1 win....
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC
Georgia basketball’s stellar 3-point shooting capped its non conference slate with a gritty 78-72 win over Rider. The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season in front of a sellout home crowd of 10,523. The win marked Georgia’s fourth...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia defense has something to prove against Ohio State after LSU ‘embarrassment’
ATLANTA — Ohio State has spent a lot of time answering questions about its lopsided loss to Michigan. But the Buckeyes — who lost to the Wolverines 45-23 before finding the back door into the CFP — aren’t the only ones still seething over their most recent outing.
dawgnation.com
What we learned from Todd Monken, Stetson Bennett and others about the Georgia offense: ‘It’s great’
ATLANTA — As much as Georgia fans might love having Todd Monken at Georgia, you can be assured Georgia players enjoy having him around even more. He’s helped bring an edge to the Georgia offense that was missing prior to his time at Georgia. The 2022 version of his offense put up 39.2 points per game, the most ever by a Kirby Smart offense.
dawgnation.com
Respect for Jalen Carter, Ohio State as underdogs and more we learned about Georgia football-Ohio State
ATLANTA — In a College Football Playoff game, it can be hard to identify who the best player on the field is. Georgia and Ohio State have multiple future first-round draft picks and two of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. It didn’t take long for either side to recognize...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Will Muschamp trolls Kirk Herbstreit over previous Georgia football-Ohio State matchup
ATLANTA — Will Muschamp has fond memories of the only other time Georgia and Ohio State played. That came back during the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game Georgia won 21-14. Muschamp played safety for the Bulldogs, registering one tackle in the win. ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit played a much...
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
dawgnation.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. has the full attention of the Georgia football defense: ‘He’s very dedicated’
ATLANTA — Much like the many great quarterbacks the Georgia defense has seen this year, the Bulldogs are accustomed to seeing their fair share of elite wide receivers. Marvin Harrison Jr. certainly falls into that category. He caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. While he didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award this year — Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt did — you could make a very easy case he’s the best wide receiver in the country.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 TE Christian Bentancur Puts OSU in His Top Three and Will Commit Jan. 13, Boo Carter Slots Buckeyes in His Top Five
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 class has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur announced a top three Monday of Oregon, Clemson and Ohio State and set a commitment date for Jan. 13 at his school. As a...
Henry County Daily Herald
College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul
ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Scouting Report Tuesday: Comparing Buckeyes’ quarterback C.J. Stroud to Justin Fields
ATLANTA — Ohio State had a different look the last time it was in the College Football Playoffs, and reflecting back, what a star-studded cast it really was!. This year’s Buckeyes’ team wouldn’t seem to boast the same offensive star power as the 2020 group, but then, who does?
dawgnation.com
Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann ‘put egos on the shelf’ to get the most out of the Georgia football defense
ATLANTA — For all the years and experience Will Muschamp has coaching in the SEC, he recognizes there isn’t a whole lot he can teach Glenn Schumann. While Schumann is no longer the youngest defensive coach on the staff, he’s in the midst of being GEorgia’s co-defensive coordinator at the age of 32. He shares the responsibilities with Muschamp, who works more with the backend of the defense. Schumann deals with the front and signals in the plays for this Georgia defensive group.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Ohio State familiar with physical football, knows what to expect from Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State hasn’t played Georgia since 1992, but Coach Ryan Day made it clear the Buckeyes know what to expect. The Bulldogs’ physicality is not going to catch Ohio State off guard when the teams meet at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
