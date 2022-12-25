ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Dog starts fire in UK house after turning on hairdryer, authorities say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mchbT_0juG9vl100

There is at least one pet in the doghouse this Christmas weekend.

Fire officials in the United Kingdom said a house caught on fire on Saturday after a dog accidentally activated a hairdryer, the BBC reported.

According to a tweet from Essex Fire Service, crews were called to Hockley at about 6:43 p.m. local time after a dog jumped on a bed and turned on a plugged-in hairdryer. The appliance eventually caught the mattress on fire, causing smoke to billow out of the residence.

“The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke,” Essex Fire Service spokesperson Gary Shinn said in a statement.

The dog was waiting by the front door when the homeowner returned, Sky News reported. The animal and homeowner were both treated for smoke inhalation, according to the news organization.

“Once you’ve finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them,” Shinn said. “The homeowner wouldn’t have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)

Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
KRMG

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured. The search was resumed...
WNCT

Volunteers drive 1,650 miles to save four beagles

(Our Auto Expert) – After the Lilac Fire in California and hurricane Harvey in Houston it was obvious that animals are often an afterthought when it comes to disaster relief. Rescuers needed vehicles to help retrieve and transport pets and livestock from disasters and during their everyday functions. Our Auto Expert wanted to help. The idea […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Tyla

Warning issued as people try dangerous DIY terracotta heating hack

People have been warned to avoid a viral heating hack involving terracotta pots. As we all know, energy bills are through the roof, and people have been trying creative ways to combat the cost of living crisis - but some ways are wiser than others. Watch the hack here:. One...
homedit.com

How to Wash an Electric Blanket

Most eclectic blankets are machine washable but still require delicate care. Learn how to wash an electric blanket to keep it fresh and in working condition. Washing an electric blanket is similar to washing your sheets and pillowcases. Follow these steps to get it clean. Before Washing Your Electric Blanket.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy