No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl

wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Local Players on Prestigious Short List

OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
OPELIKA, AL
southerntorch.com

BO BIKES BAMA

On his 60th birthday, Bo Jackson released the dates of his 12th annual charity ride for disaster recovery and preparedness. The Bo Bikes Bama annual ride will be held Saturday, April 23,, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Registration and fundraising will open Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate in 2023 is $90 for a 60-mile ride and $70 for a 20-mile ride. A $60 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
apr.org

Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply

The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
Greenville Advocate

Regional Medical Center names Trammell CEO

Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama announced M. Patrick Trammell as CEO for the center. Trammell said he plans to be in Greenville and assume his leadership role the first week of 2023. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to join the team at Regional Medical Center...
GREENVILLE, AL
CBS 42

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Preparing For Multi-Million-Dollar Industry Expansions

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recently announced that two existing Opelika manufacturing companies will be expanding and creating more jobs. Car Tech will be investing more capital to build and expand its current facility. Car Tech is a Tier 1 supplier for BMW Group and is located in...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ALABAMA STATE
ncsha.org

Alabama Housing Finance Authority Names Single-Family Lender of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Housing Finance Authority has recognized Sales Manager Harris Baker of loanDepot as its Leading Lender of the Year. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Alabama lenders turned 717 families from 48 counties into homeowners with AHFA’s Step Up program. Step Up provides competitive 30-year fixed mortgage interest rates and up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for households who earn less than $130,600 annually.
MONTGOMERY, AL
