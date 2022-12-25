No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
opelikaobserver.com
Local Players on Prestigious Short List
OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
southerntorch.com
BO BIKES BAMA
On his 60th birthday, Bo Jackson released the dates of his 12th annual charity ride for disaster recovery and preparedness. The Bo Bikes Bama annual ride will be held Saturday, April 23,, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Registration and fundraising will open Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate in 2023 is $90 for a 60-mile ride and $70 for a 20-mile ride. A $60 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Greenville Advocate
Regional Medical Center names Trammell CEO
Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama announced M. Patrick Trammell as CEO for the center. Trammell said he plans to be in Greenville and assume his leadership role the first week of 2023. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to join the team at Regional Medical Center...
catingtonpost.com
Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats
A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn experiences high demand for water and most pipe leaks in memory, but no water shortage
Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before, but the City of Auburn is not experiencing any water shortages, unlike many counties across the state. Assistant Director Matt Dunn has worked for the Water Resource Management Department...
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Preparing For Multi-Million-Dollar Industry Expansions
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recently announced that two existing Opelika manufacturing companies will be expanding and creating more jobs. Car Tech will be investing more capital to build and expand its current facility. Car Tech is a Tier 1 supplier for BMW Group and is located in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ncsha.org
Alabama Housing Finance Authority Names Single-Family Lender of the Year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Housing Finance Authority has recognized Sales Manager Harris Baker of loanDepot as its Leading Lender of the Year. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Alabama lenders turned 717 families from 48 counties into homeowners with AHFA’s Step Up program. Step Up provides competitive 30-year fixed mortgage interest rates and up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for households who earn less than $130,600 annually.
alabamanews.net
Bottled Water Given Away to Notasulga Residents with No Water Service
The recent Arctic blast may be gone, but people in the Macon County town of Notasulga are still without running water because pipes froze, then burst, which drained their water supply. That’s why free bottled water is being handed out at town hall from 9AM to 3PM, so people at...
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 2