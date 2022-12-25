NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of Most Haunted Places In America Is Here In This Alabama HouseLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson
Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
Alabama Lands Commitment From Transfer Tight End
Alabama picked up a commitment from a top transfer portal target on Tuesday in C.J. Dippre, a standout tight end from the University of Maryland. Dippre chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. Dipree visitied Ohio State in an official capacity on December 18. Five days later, InsideMDSports author Jeff...
Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins
Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
247Sports
BREAKING POD: Crimson Tide goes to Transfer Portal for Big 10 tight end
Alabama picked up its first transfer of the portal season when former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced he will join the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season. Join BOL publisher Tim Watts and senior analyst Travis Reier as they discuss the addition of Dippre and how his arrival might impact the tight end room moving forward.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terrion Arnold delivers incredible gesture to high school janitor: 'You're a great dude'
Terrion Arnold not only has a great giving spirit, the Alabama defensive back has a long memory of those who were with him in his younger days. Arnold shared how he went back to his old high school in Florida to make good on a promise he made his janitor.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
alreporter.com
Bill Lamb brings background in accounting, civil service to Montgomery
When asked about the decision-making process behind his choice to run for the Alabama House of Representatives, newly elected state Rep. Bill Lamb of Tuscaloosa preferred to list the reasons why he didn’t want to run. “I didn’t need a job because I had a really good job; I...
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
Elderly Alabama woman dies after car wreck
An Alabama woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car wreck on Thursday, Alabama state troopers report. Marilyn J. Morse, 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Friday after she was critically injured in a two-car wreck on Thursday. Morse was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Edge which was...
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
The Greeneville Sun
444
Followers
4K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0