Rain showers and chillier temperatures are on track for Ventura County as a storm system is set to arrive Tuesday. The low-impact system is expected to drop about a half-inch to an inch of rain around much of the county, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Local mountains could see up to 2 inches, forecasters say.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO