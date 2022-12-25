Florida sees coldest Christmas in 33 years; thousands of flight delayed,canceled

Read full article on original website
Related
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday, but it was warmer than recent mornings. Monday morning’s low in Tallahassee was 18 degrees, but the official weather station at the airport reported a preliminary low of 26 degrees as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
click orlando
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
newsdaytonabeach.com
FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday
Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
Florida citrus farmers assessing damage following recent freeze
CLERMONT, Fla. — It has been a tough year for Florida citrus farmers with the fresh blast of freezing temperatures and the two recent hurricanes battering citrus groves across the Sunshine State. Despite warmer weather coming our way there’s still time left in the winter season for another freeze...
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
WESH
Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
travelawaits.com
This Florida Town Now Offers Visitors Electric Horseless Carriage Rides — The First In The U.S.
For the first time, electric horseless carriages will be used for tourism in the United States. Mount Dora, Florida, is the first city in the country to implement the carriages. The quaint town, just north of Orlando, has beautiful parks, lakes, and a restored historic district that can all now...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Cold blast turns Central Florida into a winter wonderland
PALM COAST, Fla. - Some Central Florida residents woke up to icicles and frost as freezing temperatures moved in on Christmas Eve!. FOX 35 viewer Aprill Gray sent in photos from Palm Coast of what she called a "winter wonderland" in her neighborhood. "Good morning from Palm Coast – where...
Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The arctic cold front has arrived in Central Florida. Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees in some spots around Central Florida overnight. Many Floridians are waking up to the first freezing temperatures they have seen in Florida in almost a decade. Saturday and Sunday have both...
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox35orlando.com
Freeze warnings, watches in Central Florida as winter storm threatens to bring Christmas cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 68 degrees. Rain: Only very isolated showers today-rain chance before noon around 10%. Main concerns today will be the abrupt drop in temperatures across the viewing area. BEACHES:. The beaches will see fluctuation cloud cover and a rise through the 60s for early high temps...
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
WATCH: SpaceX launches 60th rocket of the year with Falcon 9 launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX completed its 60th rocket launch of the year launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted its Starlink payload into orbit at 4:34 a.m. After the launch, the first stage of...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
mynews13.com
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
Comments / 1