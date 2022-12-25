ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

wdhn.com

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson’s Trash Talk

The Memphis swingman ripped officials after the game and addressed Thompson’s taunts. View the original article to see embedded media. Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can expect a hefty fine this week for tearing into officials after his team’s loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Brooks had a major issue with the officiating and specifically cited Klay Thompson’s aggressively taunting him and said referees allowed him to do it.
MEMPHIS, TN
wdhn.com

LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time

The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position. View the original article to see embedded media. Before his team’s loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, one of LeBron James’s greatest adversaries was celebrated with a statue outside of American Airlines Center and the four-time champion had some special praise for him.
DALLAS, TX
wdhn.com

Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee

Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference...
DETROIT, MI
wdhn.com

Love Was Asked Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie’s Jersey

The Cleveland forward weighed in on an ongoing debate among Cavs fans. View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform. He is eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.
CLEVELAND, OH
wdhn.com

Suns’ Devin Booker Out at Least Four Weeks With Groin Injury

The three-time All-Star aggravated the injury against the Nuggets on Christmas Day. The Suns‘ bid to emerge from a crowded Western Conference field has been compromised significantly in the near future. Guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to a Wednesday afternoon announcement from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

