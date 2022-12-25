Read full article on original website
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s whirlwind day ends with big night for Warriors vs. Jazz
Despite practicing in Santa Cruz just four hours before tip-off Wednesday, Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. made an impact in Golden State’s win over the Jazz.
Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'
Every time the Brooklyn Nets step foot on the hardwood, the power of belief within the group continues to grow stronger and stronger.
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson’s Trash Talk
The Memphis swingman ripped officials after the game and addressed Thompson’s taunts. View the original article to see embedded media. Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can expect a hefty fine this week for tearing into officials after his team’s loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Brooks had a major issue with the officiating and specifically cited Klay Thompson’s aggressively taunting him and said referees allowed him to do it.
LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time
The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position. View the original article to see embedded media. Before his team’s loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, one of LeBron James’s greatest adversaries was celebrated with a statue outside of American Airlines Center and the four-time champion had some special praise for him.
Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee
Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference...
Love Was Asked Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie’s Jersey
The Cleveland forward weighed in on an ongoing debate among Cavs fans. View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform. He is eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.
Suns’ Devin Booker Out at Least Four Weeks With Groin Injury
The three-time All-Star aggravated the injury against the Nuggets on Christmas Day. The Suns‘ bid to emerge from a crowded Western Conference field has been compromised significantly in the near future. Guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to a Wednesday afternoon announcement from Phoenix.
