Hastings Star Gazette
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished
Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
KAAL-TV
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations
AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure after leaving Stillwater bar
Exposure to extreme cold is likely what killed George Musser, the Stillwater 20-year-old who was reported missing on Dec. 24 and found dead in Bayport Township on Christmas night. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Musser left Brian's Bar & Grill in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. He...
voiceofalexandria.com
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester
Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon. According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest.
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
kiow.com
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard
The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
wearegreenbay.com
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 28 that they would still not officially confirm the woman’s identity until the investigation had progressed further. Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said there was still no danger to the public, and that the...
KIMT
Woman's body found in Olmsted Co., officials call it 'very suspicious death'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female body was found in a ditch Monday night and authorities are calling it a “very suspicious death.”. The woman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverbluff Ln. NW. and West River Rd. NW. in Cascade Township. A woman was...
minnesotamonthly.com
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
KIMT
Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
