ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge shows it isn't a one-man show in rout of Loreauville

Breaux Bridge senior guard Kialen Phillips has been shouldering the offensive load for the Tigers this season, averaging 25 points per game with a season-high of 42. But make no mistake: The Tigers are far from a one-man show. On Wednesday afternoon at the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic at...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bradford Cain, Travis Gallien lift Teurlings Catholic to Sunkist win over OC

If you ask area prep basketball coaches about Teurlings Catholic, they're quick to reply that this could be coach Jake Dueitt's best team in years. The Rebels looked the part in a 61-43 first-round win over Opelousas Catholic at the St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout on Tuesday. "Coming out of...
theadvocate.com

Abbeville upends Acadiana in St. Martinville tourney opener

The Abbeville boys basketball team hasn't had a problem winning basketball games, but the Wildcats have had an issue with playing quality basketball for four quarters. Coach Trevor Eaton's team downed Acadiana 63-50 in the first round of the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic on Tuesday in St. Martinville. It...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hillar Moore: Congrats to Southern's Coach Cador on another major honor

Baton Rouge and our state need to properly recognize the enormous and rare honor that Coach Roger Cador, along with his former player Rickie Weeks, have accomplished by their being named to the College Baseball Hall of Fame together. Coach Cador, who led the Southern University Jaguars for 33 seasons,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to surprising LSU news

LSU won’t have a key contributor on offense available to them in their upcoming bowl game, the team revealed on Wednesday. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte won’t play in the Citrus Bowl. The star receiver, who recently announced he’d return to LSU for the 2023 season, remains enrolled with the program according to Kelly, but he won’t play for an unspecified reason.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team continues to nudge its way up on the Top 25 AP Poll. The Tigers (12-0) were up to No. 9 in the poll released on Monday, Dec. 26. South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame make up...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy