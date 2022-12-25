Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge shows it isn't a one-man show in rout of Loreauville
Breaux Bridge senior guard Kialen Phillips has been shouldering the offensive load for the Tigers this season, averaging 25 points per game with a season-high of 42. But make no mistake: The Tigers are far from a one-man show. On Wednesday afternoon at the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic at...
theadvocate.com
Easy does it: Top-seeded Scotlandville, No. 2 McKinley power their way to EBR title game
Not all semifinal basketball games are identical. However, top-seeded Scotlandville and No. 2 McKinley followed the same script to advance to the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament final. Scotlandville raced out to a 29-8 first-quarter lead and rolled by No. 5 Southern Lab 79-32 in the first semifinal...
theadvocate.com
Bradford Cain, Travis Gallien lift Teurlings Catholic to Sunkist win over OC
If you ask area prep basketball coaches about Teurlings Catholic, they're quick to reply that this could be coach Jake Dueitt's best team in years. The Rebels looked the part in a 61-43 first-round win over Opelousas Catholic at the St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout on Tuesday. "Coming out of...
theadvocate.com
Abbeville upends Acadiana in St. Martinville tourney opener
The Abbeville boys basketball team hasn't had a problem winning basketball games, but the Wildcats have had an issue with playing quality basketball for four quarters. Coach Trevor Eaton's team downed Acadiana 63-50 in the first round of the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic on Tuesday in St. Martinville. It...
theadvocate.com
More football in Baton Rouge? Minor league team to play games at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Spring football is returning to the Baton Rouge area next year, this time in Ascension Parish. The Baton Rouge Redsticks minor league football team will play its first season as a member of the United Football League in April 2023. The team signed an agreement with Ascension Parish to build a temporary, open-air stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, which is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.
theadvocate.com
Hillar Moore: Congrats to Southern's Coach Cador on another major honor
Baton Rouge and our state need to properly recognize the enormous and rare honor that Coach Roger Cador, along with his former player Rickie Weeks, have accomplished by their being named to the College Baseball Hall of Fame together. Coach Cador, who led the Southern University Jaguars for 33 seasons,...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Time to turn the page and find out how good Kim Mulkey's LSU team is
From Baton Rouge to Bimini to Maui, the LSU women’s basketball team has chased the sun and chased wins and come through every time. Twelve-and-oh, often burying opponents hopes long before the sun, or the final seconds, went down. The Tigers have risen to No. 9 in national polls,...
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to surprising LSU news
LSU won’t have a key contributor on offense available to them in their upcoming bowl game, the team revealed on Wednesday. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte won’t play in the Citrus Bowl. The star receiver, who recently announced he’d return to LSU for the 2023 season, remains enrolled with the program according to Kelly, but he won’t play for an unspecified reason.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball team opens SEC play against defensive-minded Arkansas club
Matt McMahon didn’t need to do too much digging to learn why the Arkansas basketball team is ranked No. 9 in the country. All he had to do was look at the defensive end of the floor. While the "Forty Minutes of Hell" days that made Arkansas a feared...
LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team continues to nudge its way up on the Top 25 AP Poll. The Tigers (12-0) were up to No. 9 in the poll released on Monday, Dec. 26. South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame make up...
theadvocate.com
LSU gets defensive in first half, then outlasts No. 9 Arkansas in SEC opener
On the eve of his first Southeastern Conference game, Matt McMahon noted his team would be going against an elite defense in its matchup with No. 9 Arkansas. Yet, unranked LSU wasn’t about to be outdone on its home floor. McMahon’s team matched Arkansas’ intensity on the defensive end...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team hitting its stride for SEC opener against Arkansas
LSU (12-0) played “probably our best basketball” in Maui, then returned to practice better than expected from an eight-day break to open Southeastern Conference at No. 24 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. Shortly after beating Lamar on Dec. 14, a canceled flight forced a seven-hour bus...
theadvocate.com
Louisianan's most burning questions (and their answers) about the state in 2022
Louisiana has plenty of quirks and weird history. So when we asked you about the things you've always wondered about this state, hundreds of people responded. Can I eat catfish from the Mississippi River? Why do people put tomatoes in their gumbo? How do you really pronounce "New Orleans"?. The...
theadvocate.com
LSU player signs an NIL deal to stay in a 'Cheez-It paradise' hotel room for the Citrus Bowl
LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has signed an NIL deal that will allow him to stay in a "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel room during his stay in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue. The other players who inked deals with Cheez-It are Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman, Oklahoma...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team moves up to No. 9 in AP poll entering SEC play this week
LSU (12-0) opens Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Arkansas. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Arkansas (13-2) peaked at No. 17 last week, but the Razorbacks dropped seven spots to No. 24 after back-to-back losses to now No. 17 Oregon (85-78) and South Florida (66-65).
kalb.com
Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.
