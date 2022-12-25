Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
wkok.com
Hunters Help Save Woman, Crews Then Find Two More
COAL TOWNSHIP – Some hunters in Northumberland County helped save one freezing woman, prompting an elaborate search for two more Monday morning. The News Item reports, around sunrise Monday, hunters found a woman who had walked away from a stranded off-road vehicle; she was seeking help and said there were two other women still out in the cold. The first woman was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for an evaluation.
WOLF
Amanda Miller Benefit
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
therecord-online.com
Woman charged with stealing children’s Christmas presents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark was charged Wednesday by Lock Haven city police with one count of theft, misdemeanor of the first degree. Cisowski is alleged to have stolen $1,131.48 worth of children’s Christmas presents and personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence on E. Bald Eagle St. in Lock Haven on December 21.
Woman reports cell phone stolen during shopping trip
Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.
Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
Fire breaks out at Muncy Township veterinary clinic
Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township. Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220. Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on...
Lycoming County man facing rape charges
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls. According to police, Stewart Wilson assaulted the girls in Williamsport over the past several years. Both victims went to the police. Then, Wilson confessed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
Police: Woman facing charges after stealing cop car in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman is locked up in Northumberland County after cops say she took a police cruiser for a joy ride. According to Shamokin police, the cruiser was left unlocked with the key in the ignition early Wednesday morning in front of the police station on North Franklin Street.
Man charged for drug trafficking offenses in federal court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot
Tune in to watch animals at the SPCA open their gifts!
Williamsport, Pa. — Everyone deserves a gift on Christmas, even the animals at the Lycoming County SPCA. It's a yearly tradition to give each of the animals at the SPCA a present. The gifts come from the toy drive, and volunteers wrap them up. You can watch them open their presents on an SPCA livestream!
Man accused of shaking, killing baby in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jacob Campbell is now facing third-degree murder charges following the death of his two-month-old son in Luzerne County. Police say they were called to a home along Cleveland Street in Plains Township back on November 3 for reports of a semi-responsive infant who was bleeding from the nose.
Plains Township man charged with causing fatal injuries of 2-month-old son
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
