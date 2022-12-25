Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars
As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
weareiowa.com
Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
iheart.com
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
cbs2iowa.com
December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
kiwaradio.com
Paddlefish Licenses Now On Sale
Statewide Iowa — Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefishing licenses are on sale through January 7th. The season starts February 1st and runs through April 30th...
KCCI.com
Iowa girl's Christmas made brighter with Caitlin Clark signed shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa — Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second place. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did...
KCCI.com
Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
Flu Cases On The Rise Across Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Human Services is reporting overall flu activity in the state as high as cases continue to rise. According to the most recent report, 355 Iowans were hospitalized for the flu – up from 235 the week before. H-H-S also says there have been 21 deaths related to the flu, eight more than the previous week. Over seven percent of Iowa students are out of school with flu symptoms as well.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa medical marijuana program grows in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, both in increased patients and rising sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. As of November 2022, the number of cardholders in Iowa’s program was 14,466, close to double the 7,865 enrolled patients in December 2021, according to a report from the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, which administers the program.
