ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars

As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon

(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022

(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift

JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
JEWELL, IA
KCCI.com

Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35

KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Paddlefish Licenses Now On Sale

Statewide Iowa — Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefishing licenses are on sale through January 7th. The season starts February 1st and runs through April 30th...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa girl's Christmas made brighter with Caitlin Clark signed shoes

KEOKUK, Iowa — Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second place. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Flu Cases On The Rise Across Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Human Services is reporting overall flu activity in the state as high as cases continue to rise. According to the most recent report, 355 Iowans were hospitalized for the flu – up from 235 the week before. H-H-S also says there have been 21 deaths related to the flu, eight more than the previous week. Over seven percent of Iowa students are out of school with flu symptoms as well.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa medical marijuana program grows in 2022

DES MOINES — Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, both in increased patients and rising sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. As of November 2022, the number of cardholders in Iowa’s program was 14,466, close to double the 7,865 enrolled patients in December 2021, according to a report from the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, which administers the program.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy