Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO