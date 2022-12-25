Read full article on original website
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Cleanup continues at Williamsport superfund site decades after issues discovered near aviation company
Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Riverkeeper's note: This is the first in a two-part story package on Superfund sites in our watershed. Check out Riverkeeper John Zaktansky's column on important lessons to learn from these sites by clicking here. While searching online for various permits, rules and applications related to her outdoor guide service, Roambler.com, South Williamsport resident Katie Caputo stumbled across a document about pollution related to a local...
Pottsville denied grant money for lights
Dec. 26—POTTSVILLE — Signal upgrades to six intersections will have to wait after PennDOT didn't fund the city's grant request. "Our staff in Harrisburg said the grant application for the Pottsville project was a good project, but did not score as high as the other awarded projects," Ronald J. Young, district press officer for PennDOT Engineering District 5, said in an email. "It is a competitive grant as there is not enough funding to award all of the applicants."
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Adam C. Welteroth announces candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner
Williamsport, Pa. — With a fully formed campaign committee and a vision for Lycoming County, Adam C. Welteroth of Williamsport announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner on Tuesday. Welteroth, a resident of Williamsport, currently serves on the school board for the Williamsport Area School District and works as a bail release officer for Lycoming County. "County government plays an important role for Lycoming County residents with the way...
Snyder County to make parking lot improvements
Dec. 27—MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County has about $106,000 left over from the recent $2.1 million courthouse Annex renovation which will be used to improve an adjacent parking lot. In total, $106,631 is available for the lot improvements which will cost about $150,000, Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said. Riteway...
Fire breaks out at Muncy Township veterinary clinic
Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township. Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220. Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on...
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
Knoebels plans new ride for 2023, eliminates 40-year-old attraction
This article originally published March 12. Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is looking ahead to next year's season as they announce they will add Bayern Kurve to their lineup. According to Knoebels’ spokesperson, Stacy Yutko, the 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s 2023 season. “Sixteen cars lined up front to...
Man uses $560 counterfeit cash at dollar store
Montandon, Pa. — State police say a man used $560 of counterfeit money at a Northumberland County store. Police say Tony Faulkiner, 42, of Lewisburg, was at the Dollar General store in Montandon the morning of Dec. 23 when he attempted to use the counterfeit cash. Faulkiner attempted to load $160 of it onto a pre-paid debit card. Charges are being filed.
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
Man charged for drug trafficking offenses in federal court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot
Power being restored to customers in Berks
The Christmas tree lights are back on inside the Stagg's Union Township home. It comes after they spent most of Christmas weekend in the dark.
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
DA: Crime rising steadily in last 2 decades in Northumberland County
Dec. 27—SHAMOKIN — The number of crimes, especially violent ones, has climbed steadily for nearly two decades in Northumberland County, according to district judges and prosecutors. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said he has more violent cases, but his caseload is slightly down in minor crimes this year....
Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Proposed ordinance would regulate number of unrelated roommates
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A controversy is unfolding in a Carbon County community and it all has to do with the updating of the borough’s zoning laws. Questions and concerns are being raised about what is contained in a preliminary draft proposal as it pertains to so-called “functional families.” Jim Thorpe borough officials […]
Hand recount of 2020 presidential election expected to cost Pa. county about $55K
WILLIAMSPORT – The hand recount of the 2020 general election ballots for president and state auditor general in Lycoming County will cost about $55,000, a commissioner says. Commissioner Tony R. Mussare said Tuesday at a county Elections Board meeting the estimated cost is about 50 cents a resident. The county has a population of approximately 113,000.
