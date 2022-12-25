Read full article on original website
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe
Making a merry Christmas at women's shelter in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Samantha Scoblink says running a small-scale version of Santa's workshop out of the Berwick Women's Shelter on 11th Street becomes all worth it when she hears stories like this one. "There was a guy who actually came and did construction for us, and he said that...
Annual Christmas Day Dinner spreads holiday cheer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back. Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the […]
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Skating through the cold in Union County
Some people in Union County found an icy way to spend the day after Christmas. The outdoor ice skating rink opened Monday near Lewisburg.
Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
Knoebels plans new ride for 2023, eliminates 40-year-old attraction
This article originally published March 12. Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is looking ahead to next year's season as they announce they will add Bayern Kurve to their lineup. According to Knoebels’ spokesperson, Stacy Yutko, the 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s 2023 season. “Sixteen cars lined up front to...
Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge
Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Santa's Seniors delivers gifts to local Meals on Wheels recipients
The first of two Santa’s Seniors deliveries made it just in time for the holidays for 150 Meals on Wheels recipients in Lycoming and Clinton counties. Bags delivered this week contained donations from community members and organizations. The deliveries included blankets, socks, snack foods, shelf stable breakfast items, soup, hand sanitizer, toiletries, word puzzles, and more. STEP Office of Aging staff packed 300 bags earlier this week and deliveries were...
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Adam C. Welteroth announces candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner
Williamsport, Pa. — With a fully formed campaign committee and a vision for Lycoming County, Adam C. Welteroth of Williamsport announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner on Tuesday. Welteroth, a resident of Williamsport, currently serves on the school board for the Williamsport Area School District and works as a bail release officer for Lycoming County. "County government plays an important role for Lycoming County residents with the way...
Amanda Miller Benefit
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
Amelia Earhart landed in Sunbury twice
SUNBURY — Amelia Earhart on a routine flight in September 1929 from Long Island to Kansas City encountered bad weather, forcing her to seek a safe place on the ground to wait out the storm. Earhart, who disappeared in 1937 in an attempt to become the first woman to...
Helen L. Dincher, 88
Helen L. Dincher, 88, of Williamsport, died peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital with her family by her side. She joined her husband of 71 years, Bernard J. “Mike” Dincher in Heaven to celebrate Christmas after his passing on Dec. 2, 2022.
Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
Flagging set to be in place this week at Southern Section of CSVT
Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues. Flagging operations will begin this week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks. Recent work on the Southern Section includes the clearing of trees in Shamokin Dam in preparation for the construction of the Route 61 connector and construction of a box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. The Northern Section of the CSVT opened in July 2022.
Valley Roads Reopened After Weekend Flooding, Wires Down
MONTOURSVILLE – The impact of the snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold led to dozens of local roads being closed temporarily over the weekend. Now PennDOT says all have reopened. Tuesday morning, PennDOT said Shakespeare Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, was opened to motorists at 10:30...
