pahomepage.com

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Annual Christmas Day Dinner spreads holiday cheer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back. Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge

Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Santa's Seniors delivers gifts to local Meals on Wheels recipients

The first of two Santa’s Seniors deliveries made it just in time for the holidays for 150 Meals on Wheels recipients in Lycoming and Clinton counties. Bags delivered this week contained donations from community members and organizations. The deliveries included blankets, socks, snack foods, shelf stable breakfast items, soup, hand sanitizer, toiletries, word puzzles, and more. STEP Office of Aging staff packed 300 bags earlier this week and deliveries were...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Adam C. Welteroth announces candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner

Williamsport, Pa. — With a fully formed campaign committee and a vision for Lycoming County, Adam C. Welteroth of Williamsport announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner on Tuesday. Welteroth, a resident of Williamsport, currently serves on the school board for the Williamsport Area School District and works as a bail release officer for Lycoming County. "County government plays an important role for Lycoming County residents with the way...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Amanda Miller Benefit

LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
NESCOPECK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023

Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yahoo Sports

Amelia Earhart landed in Sunbury twice

SUNBURY — Amelia Earhart on a routine flight in September 1929 from Long Island to Kansas City encountered bad weather, forcing her to seek a safe place on the ground to wait out the storm. Earhart, who disappeared in 1937 in an attempt to become the first woman to...
SUNBURY, PA
webbweekly.com

Helen L. Dincher, 88

Helen L. Dincher, 88, of Williamsport, died peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital with her family by her side. She joined her husband of 71 years, Bernard J. “Mike” Dincher in Heaven to celebrate Christmas after his passing on Dec. 2, 2022.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Flagging set to be in place this week at Southern Section of CSVT

Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues. Flagging operations will begin this week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks. Recent work on the Southern Section includes the clearing of trees in Shamokin Dam in preparation for the construction of the Route 61 connector and construction of a box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. The Northern Section of the CSVT opened in July 2022.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Valley Roads Reopened After Weekend Flooding, Wires Down

MONTOURSVILLE – The impact of the snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold led to dozens of local roads being closed temporarily over the weekend. Now PennDOT says all have reopened. Tuesday morning, PennDOT said Shakespeare Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, was opened to motorists at 10:30...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

