wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Suffer 1st Loss At Shamokin Tournament
Shamokin ended Wellsboro's four-game win streak to start the year, giving them their first loss of the season, in the opening round of the Bob Probert Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, December 27. The Hornets trailed 12-5 after the opening quarter then the Indians poured it on in the second, outscoring...
webbweekly.com
Bryan S. Reamer, 42
Bryan S. Reamer, 42, of Bloomsburg, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. Born May 10, 1980 in Danville, he was the son of Daniel W. Reamer, of Danville and Barbara A. (Margargle) Kitka, of Hughesville. Bryan was a 1998 graduate of Danville High School and was...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Blaze destroys Ashland duplex
ASHLAND – A double block home on Market Street was destroyed by fire Monday evening. Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Market Street around 8:30pm for a reported house fire. Fire Chief Phil Groody told the Sentinel at the scene that crews arrived to find heavy fire...
Flagging set to be in place this week at Southern Section of CSVT
Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues. Flagging operations will begin this week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks. Recent work on the Southern Section includes the clearing of trees in Shamokin Dam in preparation for the construction of the Route 61 connector and construction of a box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. The Northern Section of the CSVT opened in July 2022.
Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge
Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
102 troopers graduate from Pa. State Police Academy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed 102 new troopers to the force during a graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 23. The cadets graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy during the ceremony held at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in […]
WOLF
Amanda Miller Benefit
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
WNEP-TV 16
Skating through the cold in Union County
Some people in Union County found an icy way to spend the day after Christmas. The outdoor ice skating rink opened Monday near Lewisburg.
Yahoo Sports
Snyder County to make parking lot improvements
Dec. 27—MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County has about $106,000 left over from the recent $2.1 million courthouse Annex renovation which will be used to improve an adjacent parking lot. In total, $106,631 is available for the lot improvements which will cost about $150,000, Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said. Riteway...
Adam C. Welteroth announces candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner
Williamsport, Pa. — With a fully formed campaign committee and a vision for Lycoming County, Adam C. Welteroth of Williamsport announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner on Tuesday. Welteroth, a resident of Williamsport, currently serves on the school board for the Williamsport Area School District and works as a bail release officer for Lycoming County. "County government plays an important role for Lycoming County residents with the way...
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
Flames tear through building in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night. Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say calls came in around 8 p.m. Crews battled the flames at a home on Market Street in Ashland. Firefighters say the place was empty and was...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen
RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
therecord-online.com
Lamar area hit by power outage
LAMAR, PA – The power went out Monday morning for much of the Lamar area and as of sundown Monday had not been restored. In the meantime those without power and in need may go to the Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg, per this announcement from the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted late Friday afternoon:
Lancaster Farming
Golden Harvest Acres Owners Champion Home Cooking
’Tis the season to fill the home with the delectable Christmas smells of cinnamon, roasted nuts and brown sugar. For Sara Bobinis, the aromas of baking are what lure her into the kitchen each week for cooking projects. A banker by day, Sara and her husband, John, have operated their 14-acre Golden Harvest Acres farm in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, since 1998. They grow acres of garlic and a variety of vegetables. The couple sell garlic and create value-added products from their farm produce, such as jams, spreads and vinaigrettes, which they sell to restaurants and stores.
24hip-hop.com
Pj2x Taking Over The Music Scene in Pennsylvania
Pj2x is an astronomically talented musician from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania who took music success into his own hands. Combining all sorts of genres to make his music unique to others, Pj2x struck attention of many local rappers and record labels. His music features melodic, trap, and emo rap music, which gives his listeners a variety to listen to.
Alleged Walmart thief foiled by observant theft prevention officers
Montoursville, Pa. — Police said a vehicle that contained thousands worth of stolen merchandise was stopped as it headed toward Williamsport on December 5. Officers with Walmart Asset Protection observed Melinda Bartos of Williamsport leave the store with a shopping cart full of items without paying, police said. Bartos put the stolen stuff into a green Subaru before getting into the passenger’s seat. Officers were able to record the vehicle’s...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
wkok.com
Hunters Help Save Woman, Crews Then Find Two More
COAL TOWNSHIP – Some hunters in Northumberland County helped save one freezing woman, prompting an elaborate search for two more Monday morning. The News Item reports, around sunrise Monday, hunters found a woman who had walked away from a stranded off-road vehicle; she was seeking help and said there were two other women still out in the cold. The first woman was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for an evaluation.
Comments / 0