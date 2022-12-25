Read full article on original website
dl100
3d ago
Worthless, lying Newsweek article. I watched the grid supply and demand and the power plants did not fail. The grid had plenty of power. The failure is Newsweeks inability to write a truthful article.
Reply(18)
81
NancyShort
3d ago
Don’t know of any power failures in the state. But was expecting an article like this. All in the game. Funny thing is Texans know better!
Reply(17)
66
Ted Kitrow
3d ago
This is yet another leftist smear and lie. The power grid never failed. IT WAS LOCAL suppliers, and most of it was damage to power lines, etc. More FAKE DEMONCRAT NEWS !!!
Reply(23)
85
Related
brownwoodnews.com
New Poll Reveals Texans Attitudes On Issues Ahead of 2023 Legislature.
A new poll was conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, revealing Texans’ attitudes on government, institutions, and certain issues. Polls like this aid in presenting the attitudes of Texans and where they stand when it comes to social, legislative, and institutional issues. The polling was conducted in the early part of December and 1,200 Texans were polled.
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
skepchick.org
How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data
This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigations into Atmos Energy after natural gas outages
Gov. Greg Abbott shared he sent two letters Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton and Christi Craddick, the chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas. He asked each of their offices to look into what he called "failures by Atmos to provide adequate residential and commercial gas service."
Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”
"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the Border
Texas Ramps Up Border Strategies Ahead Of Title 42 EndingPhoto byGov. Greg Abbott. For border communities, the ongoing border crisis is not a partisan issue but a real crisis that is affecting their communities and leaving many to deal with the overwhelming humanitarian crisis on their own with very little federal assistance.
Rice University professor says ERCOT underestimated Texans' demand despite power staying on
"A real-life experiment," that's what Rice University Professor Daniel Cohan called the previous few days of sub-freezing temperatures for ERCOT.
The Irony of the News Media When it Comes to Texas Migrants and Governor Abbott
The past week, Texas has been cold like the rest of the United States. This is the end of December so it’s unlikely there will be warm temperatures. Yet, the media has been attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.
East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now
I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
Dallas Observer
'Level the Playing Field': Texas Bills Seek to Regulate Institutions in the Housing Market
While the housing market seems to be cooling off, institutional buyers have been having a field day throughout the pandemic. They’ve been buying up single-family homes as soon as they’re listed, then renting them out. Some say this has driven prices up and made it harder to become a homeowner.
Three States Face Tornado Threat Days After Arctic Blast
Although late fall and winter tornadoes are rare for much of the rest of the country, their frequency increases in the South, especially near the Gulf Coast.
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
Analysis: Low-pay, political fights, poor benefits are some reasons why Texas is experiencing a shortage of teachers
The state of Texas is now experiencing a teacher shortage for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to low pay, political battles, and inadequate benefits. Let us briefly look into this....
Fight between Dallas Co. Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott over mask mandates continues
It’s no longer about masks, this fight is over which elected official has the authority in times of emergency. In new papers filed in the Texas Supreme Court, Governor Abbott says the legislature has given the Governor sole authority
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
kut.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
Critical Shortage of Teachers in Texas - Governor Abbott Creates Task Force
Texas Governor Greg Abbot sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath directing him to create a Task Force to address staffing shortages. Photo by(Alex Starr/Flickr)
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1077M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 500