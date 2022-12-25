Read full article on original website
As Buffalo officers fan out to perform welfare checks, harrowing accounts emerge of those who died in the storm
As police in Buffalo, New York, sifted through 911 and welfare check calls dating back to the earlier days of the deadly winter storm, harrowing accounts of those lost in the storm have emerged.
WPTV
Supreme Court to allow border rule Title 42 to stay in place
The U.S. Supreme Court will allow Title 42 to remain in place indefinitely, causing potentially millions of asylum seekers to wait before entering the U.S. The pandemic-era rule put in place by then-President Donald Trump was intended to stop the spread of COVID-19. In the years since, asylum seekers have generally been required to wait in Mexico.
WPTV
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan 'optimistic to be back on track before next week'
ARLINGTON, Va. — Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said Tuesday he is "optimistic to be back on track before next week." In a video posted on Southwest's Twitter page Tuesday night, Jordan said the airline would operate a reduced schedule for several days to "reposition our people and planes" after thousands of flights were canceled throughout the country.
Remembering Achsa Bean, early UR medical grad and pioneering military doctor
How could Achsa Bean have proven herself any further? She hid in British bunkers and subway tunnels from Nazi air attacks, then helped dig casualties out of the rubble. She worked tirelessly in a rural field hospital during heavy fighting, supervising the care of entire wards full of maimed soldiers as well as civilian women and children. She earned a promotion to the rank of major on the strength of her fellow doctors’ recommendation and recruited fellow...
N.Y. Rep.-elect George Santos is being investigated for lying about his past
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after disclosures surfaced that the embattled Republican lied as he campaigned for office.
Who is George Santos? What we know about NY representative-elect who lied on resume
George Santos spent months telling Long Island and Queens voters they could trust him to fight for their needs in Congress next year. Now, the Republican representative-elect in New York’s Third Congressional District admitted to fabricating pieces of his resume and family background in multiple interviews, leading to public outcry and raising questions about his future in his recently-won office. As of Monday, he said he intends to serve the legislative term to which he was elected. ...
