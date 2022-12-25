Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to do battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl this New Years Eve. Here is how to watch the game.
Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took the stage Wednesday for press availability. Bennett took an opportunity to respond to Jack Sawyer's "advantages" comment.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Henry County Daily Herald
College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul
ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
Mike Doss: OSU has a great shot, being overlooked in CFB Playoff; it's still national championship or bust
Mike Doss talks about serving as a honorary captain for the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, why he thinks this team has a great chance against Georgia and to win it all, C.J. Stroud’s opportunity, the pressure on Ryan Day and more..
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
Kevin Wilson Updates Miyan Williams' Status
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson took the podium to talk about their upcoming matchup with Georgia and updated the status of running back Miyan Williams.
STATS: Comparing Stetson Bennett to CJ Stroud
The stage doesn't get much bigger than what the Peach Bowl in this year's college football playoff will be. Two of college football's most prestigious programs going head to head for a spot in the national championship game. Not only are the stakes high, but the game will also feature two Heisman ...
Eleven Warriors
It's Been a Rough Month, but Ohio State Still Has It Better Than Almost Everybody Else in College Sports
I'm back! Thanks to Chase Brown for stepping in for me the past couple of weeks while I was on assignment elsewhere doing super fun things with The Stunning Mrs. Vance and The Little Tyke. This week Johnny and I ponder the big question: Is the sky really falling for...
Mr. CFB: Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Georgia at MBS?
Technically, it will not be a true home-field advantage on Saturday when No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the palatial Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But brothers and sisters, it sure is close. Georgia’s campus in Athens is only 75...
Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia
Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to ...
buckeyesports.com
Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU
With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
fox5atlanta.com
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination
COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
Comments / 0