Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

College Football's Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul

ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp

As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference.  Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

STATS: Comparing Stetson Bennett to CJ Stroud

The stage doesn't get much bigger than what the Peach Bowl in this year's college football playoff will be. Two of college football's most prestigious programs going head to head for a spot in the national championship game. Not only are the stakes high, but the game will also feature two Heisman ...
ATHENS, GA
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Georgia at MBS?

Technically, it will not be a true home-field advantage on Saturday when No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the palatial Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But brothers and sisters, it sure is close. Georgia’s campus in Athens is only 75...
ATHENS, GA
buckeyesports.com

Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU

With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination

COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
COVINGTON, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH

