NFL fans crushed the Cowboys and their stadium after the sun seemed to prevent a Dallas TD

The Cowboys got a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and while Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense put up big numbers in the 40-34 victory, there was one play that they’d probably want back.

Also, they probably wish that their home stadium had some shades to block the sun.

What in the world am I talking about? Well, late in the second quarter Prescott through a corner fade in the end zone to Michael Gallup. The Cowboys WR couldn’t come down with the ball, probably because the sun was right in his eyes. Seriously, how does Jerry’s World still have this problem with the sun coming through?

Check this out:

As you can see in this photo, the sun comes through the open end of the stadium, which is just some really bad design work.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

That’s far from ideal. The Cowboys ended up settling for a field goal on that drive but a touchdown would have been a lot better.

NFL fans blasted the Cowboys and their stadium.