ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL fans crushed the Cowboys and their stadium after the sun seemed to prevent a Dallas TD

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJrJ7_0juG2mEl00

The Cowboys got a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and while Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense put up big numbers in the 40-34 victory, there was one play that they’d probably want back.

Also, they probably wish that their home stadium had some shades to block the sun.

What in the world am I talking about? Well, late in the second quarter Prescott through a corner fade in the end zone to Michael Gallup. The Cowboys WR couldn’t come down with the ball, probably because the sun was right in his eyes. Seriously, how does Jerry’s World still have this problem with the sun coming through?

Check this out:

As you can see in this photo, the sun comes through the open end of the stadium, which is just some really bad design work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btUX6_0juG2mEl00
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

That’s far from ideal. The Cowboys ended up settling for a field goal on that drive but a touchdown would have been a lot better.

NFL fans blasted the Cowboys and their stadium.

Comments / 182

J. Watts
3d ago

I drive home from work every night around 5pm. The sun is in my eyes. Why won't the city put a curtain at the end of the highway? Who designed this highway? 😂🤣

Reply(7)
47
bob ruppert
3d ago

the hole in the roof was a nod to Cowboys history. The original stadium had the hole and the saying was the hole was "so God could watch the Cowboys play"The Cowboys have played there long enough to know how to play it. If anything, it should be a home field advantage. The monstrosity hanging from the roof is a different story. Punters hit it several times a year and have to alter their punts to avoid it. Now that's ridiculous

Reply(1)
21
AP_000445.ac859fd3aee64c499a85a710c47f09d5.0321
3d ago

Jerry Jones is to narcissistic to admit they have a design problem at Jerry’s World. No stadium should have a problem that interferes with the game.

Reply(8)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon

An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr benched by Raiders; could he reunite with Dennis Allen in New Orleans?

So this might be something. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for the rest of the season, with Jarett Stidham to start in his place and Chase Garbers promoted to backup. Carr has likely thrown his final pass in a Raiders uniform given his hefty salary cap hits in future years, which were only guaranteed for injury. Sidelining Carr at this stage protects the Raiders from owing Carr much money in the 2023 offseason, giving them an opportunity to move on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy