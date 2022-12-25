ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones should be embarrassed by this mashup video of his 4 dirty plays since joining the NFL

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots lost to the Bengals on Saturday in what turned out to be a thriller after the Cincinnati jumped out to a big early lead.

The second-year QB also lost a lot more respect from NFL fans after his dirty move in the fourth quarter was caught by the CBS cameras. In case you missed it, Jones went down low on Bengals DB Eli Apple while Cincinnati was returning a fumble that was later called intentional grounding.

Watch the play here and you’ll see Jones had no reason to do this to Apple, who was well behind the play.

Pretty dirty.

This isn’t new from Jones. Far from it. Here’s a collection of dirty plays he’s done so far in his brief NFL career:

Grabbing a defender’s leg, kicking defenders while he slides, and Saturday’s move just aren’t cool. Not cool at all.

NFL fans crushed him.

Thomas Woodbury
2d ago

Why don't they ban going low on all players, it happens all the time and you can't say it doesn't. How about face mask deal, when running back or receiver stiff arms defenders face mask while grabbing the face mask. I consider that just as bad as helmet to helmet.

3
Hugo Stiglitz
2d ago

very sketchy...and from a qb?...spend the rest of your career looking behind you

6
ded ed
3d ago

Cleats to the groin?? How can a dude do that to another dude??

9
 

