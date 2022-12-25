Ja Morant will debut his Nike signature sneaker on Christmas and they now have a release date

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After much speculation, Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant will officially become the next athlete to get a signature sneaker with Nike.

Morant is expected to wear these shoes, which are called the Nike Ja 1 Day One, for the first time on the court when the Grizzlies play the Warriors on Christmas.

This is a much-anticipated game for Morant, especially after the Grizzlies had an intense series with the soon-to-be NBA champions during the 2022 postseason. This will be the first time in franchise history that the Grizzlies will play on Christmas Day.

Take a look at the design for the sneakers that Morant will wear in the game against Golden State:

While this is the first time fans will see them on the NBA hardwood, the Memphis guard announced that the sneakers won’t be available for purchase globally until April 2023.

Morant, who will become one of Nike’s signature athletes shortly after the apparel brand parted ways with Kyrie Irving, made the announcement with a video on Twitter featuring his daughter Kaari.