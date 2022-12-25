Which PGA Tour Player Impact Program recipients were searched the most in 2022?

The purse for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program continues to swell, but as with everything, the added cash has brought added strings.

For example, at the Tour Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan explained that players would be eligible for their share of the $100 million in bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming 2023 season.

Of course, a key component of the Tour’s PIP is engagement, or using social media to keep one’s name relevant.

That got us thinking, with the year coming to a close, which of the PIP recipients were searched the most in 2022?

Overlooking the possibility of a late push (these numbers are from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17), here’s the list of PIP recipients who fans Googled over the past 12 months.

20

Shane Lowry

Ireland’s Shane Lowry poses with the trophy after his victory on the final day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

PIP: 12th – $3,000,000

Tied-19, but lost the YouTube tiebreaker

19

Adam Scott

Adam Scott reacts after his birdie putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PIP: 17th – $2,000,000

Tied-19th, but won YouTube tiebreaker over Shane Lowry

18

Billy Horschel

(Kyle Robertson / Columbus Dispatch)

PIP: 15th – $3,000,000

Tied 16th, but lost YouTube search tiebreaker

17

Jason Day

Jason Day tees on the ninth hole during Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Friday, July 29, 2022.

PIP: 18th – $2,000,000

Tied 16th, beat Billy Horschel in YouTube search tiebreaker

16

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 13th – $3,000,000

Tied 16th, won YouTube search tiebreaker against Billy Horschel and Jason Day

15

Xander Schauffele

Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele celebrates clinching the win for Team USA on the 18th green during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. (Photo: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 7th – $5,000,000

14

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay poses with the BMW Trophy and The Western Golf Association Trophy after winning the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 19th – $2,000,000

13

Max Homa

Max Homa celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course in Napa, California. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PIP: 14th – $3,000,000

12

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris reacts after making a par putt on No. 18 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

PIP: 9th – $5,000,000

11

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick during the fourth day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews Links, on September 29, in St Andrews, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

PIP: 8th – $5,000,000

Tied 10th, but lost YouTube search tiebreaker. Big US Open search bump

10

Viktor Hovland

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 05: Viktor Hovland of Norway tips his hat to fans on the 18th hole green during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany on December 5, 2021, in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PIP: 20th – $2,000,000

Tied 10th, won YouTube search tiebreaker against Matt Fitzpatrick

9

Collin Morikawa

Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa stands on the 14th hole during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

PIP: 11th – $3,000,000

8

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm poses with the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta trophy in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PIP: 5th – $6,000,000

7

Tony Finau

Tony Finau celebrates after winning the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. (Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 10th – $5,000,000

6

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler looks on during the final round of the Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba prefecture on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images)

PIP: 16th – $2,000,000

5

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

PIP: 4th – $7,500,000

4

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth holds the trophy after winning the 2022 RBC Heritage. (Photo: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 3rd – $9,000,000

3

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler talks to the crowd while wearing his green jacket during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 6th – $5,500,000

Tied 2nd, but lost YouTube search tiebreaker. Big Masters bump

2

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy holds the trophy after winning the 2022 Tour Championship. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

PIP: 2nd – $12,000,000

Tied 2nd, but won YouTube search tiebreaker against Scottie Scheffler

1

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods hits his drive on the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. (Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports)

PIP: 1st – $15,000,000

4x more search than any other golfer on this list