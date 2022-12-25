NFL games on TV today: Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, live stream, channel, time, how to watch

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.

The Packers, who are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, know they need to keep the wins coming. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have recently experienced a losing streak, leading some to question how the next few weeks will go for the team.

This will be a great Saturday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, December 25

Sunday, December 25 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.