Green Bay, WI

NFL games on TV today: Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, live stream, channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Q9R_0juG2ZiC00

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.

The Packers, who are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, know they need to keep the wins coming. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have recently experienced a losing streak, leading some to question how the next few weeks will go for the team.

This will be a great Saturday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

  • When: Sunday, December 25
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

