Dallas, TX

The Mavericks unveiled a perfect statue for Dirk Nowitzki, featuring his signature fadeaway jumper

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After retiring his jersey number earlier this year, the Dallas Mavericks honored Dirk Nowitzki with a statue outside American Airlines Center.

Nowitzki, who won the NBA MVP in 2007 and NBA Finals MVP in 2011, is widely considered one of the most important and influential players in league history.

It was only a matter of time until the Mavericks, the only NBA team that he ever played for during his storied career, honored the 14-time All-Star with a statue commemorating his contributions to the team.

But it was an especially wonderful tribute to Nowitzki, who now officially serves as a special advisor for the Mavericks:

Nowitzki was known for his signature fadeaway jump shot, and that was immortalized with his statue outside of the arena in Dallas. The statue was inscribed with the motto “Loyalty Never Fades Away” (which is 21 letters, one for each season he spent with the team).

Even though it is the most obvious way to tip your hat to Nowitzki, Mark Cuban and the Mavericks totally knocked it out of the park.

Just take a look at this photo and you will see why it immediately became one of the best statues in sports:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

