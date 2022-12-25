12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 26, 2022 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and more!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most read San Antonio articles of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
MySanAntonio
Where to find standout food and drink in San Antonio's Pearl District
San Antonio Pearl restaurants and bars offer a treasure trove of dynamic cocktails and cuisine, all located in close proximity to each other in the gem that is the Historic Pearl District. Chef specialties range from comfort food to global street food to haute cuisine that is super-charged with South...
MySanAntonio
Here are 17 new chain restaurants that opened in San Antonio in 2022
San Antonio said goodbye to a lot of restaurants this year but we also welcomed new eateries to the Alamo City in the form of restaurants that came from the West Coast and the East Coast. This year, San Antonio saw 17 new restaurant chains set up shop to sell hot chicken or Hawaiian comfort food in 2022.
San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday
Food, adult beverages and art vendors will provide needed refreshments — and culture — before fireworks begin to pop off above Hemisfair.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio restaurants opening in 2023 to celebrate the new year
The year was full of new restaurants opening, both in terms of local independent openings and big chains moving into the Alamo City. Some restaurants temporarily closing to re-brand — like with Southerleigh at the Pearl — and, others who unfortunately had to close their doors completely — like Mr. & Mrs. G's on the Eastside of San Antonio. Overall, 2022 was a year for foodies in San Antonio and that doesn't appear to be changing in the new year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The party never ends in spirited, radiant San Antonio
San Antonio may be America’s most vibrant city. It’s a city where cultures collide and the best of each is absorbed into its fabric. It’s a city of mariachis and margaritas, fiestas and fajitas, beer and brisket. A city with a history that few other American cities can equal.
Nicola Blaque Brings Caribbean Flavors to San Antonio with Two Unique Concepts
Pictured: Chef Nicola Blaque |Photo byJason Risner. Opening a new restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic, even as others are closing shop permanently or temporarily hitting the pause button on their business, may not appear to be the best entrepreneurial move, especially in the culinary space. But that’s exactly what chef Nicola Blaque did. The owner of two restaurants in San Antonio, Texas, proceeded with plans to continue spotlighting Caribbean flavors in the city. And it looks like her determination has paid off.
Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels
Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
flicksandfood.com
This Popular Hotel will be Rockin’ on the River for New Year’s Eve
This Popular Hotel in San Antonio will be Rockin’ with This New Year’s Eve Package. Ring in the New Year with this Popular hotel on the River Walk, San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, at the Rockin’ on the River party! The hotel and it’s on-site restaurant, Tributary, are hosting New Year’s Eve hotel packages, buffet dinner and a VIP experience.
'We wanted to see that river parade': Flight cancellations may ensure burnt orange crowd at Valero Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — As Southwest Airlines cancels flights across the country, football fans are scrambling to find new transportation to San Antonio for the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Washington Huskies will play the Texas Longhorns in the bowl's 30th iteration. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Bronwyn Wyrsch,...
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
The Wacked Out Weiner serves up tasty twist on a bun in New Braunfels
Mac and cheese and bacon on a crunchy hot dog.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 27, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if your New Year’s resolution is to start working out, then you will need to make sure your body is ready to keep going! Alexandra Simpson with Squeezers Juice Bar is going to show us the healthy foods you should be feeding your body.
KENS 5
The story behind one of the brightest Christmas displays in San Antonio
TERRELL HILLS, Texas — After the gifts have been unwrapped and the leftovers put away, there is still one staple of the season left to indulge: taking a drive and looking at all the decorations. A house that's been drawing attention in Terrell Hills has a story behind it...
