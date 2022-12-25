ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times

In Ukraine, Christmas Lights Defy Darkness of War, and Children Ask for Peace

By Maria Varenikova
The New York Times
The New York Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Jm73_0juG2GBd00
People walk through Kontraktova square in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 21, 2022. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

KYIV, Ukraine — Hundreds of missiles and drones aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power — and dozens of cities without Christmas lights.

It was no accident that the wave of attacks came before the holidays and in the darkest and coldest time of year, said Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister.

“It is important for the Russians,” he said, “that Christmas and New Year’s Eve pass in darkness in Ukraine.”

With that in mind, some Ukrainian cities decided to be inventive with their Christmas decorations — finding ways to win back the season while not wasting precious electricity or disappointing children as holiday lights blink out during the attacks.

In the usually serene square of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, the capital, authorities put up what they called the Christmas Tree of Invincibility. It was decorated with papier-mâché white doves and a strip of blue and yellow lights — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — powered by a diesel generator.

They were fitting decorations for a city where the sound of generators is now heard more than the rumble of traffic. The Tree of Invincibility can be heard before it can be seen.

“The war is horrible, but we should not leave our children without a holiday,” said Daria Pervaya, 18, a college student, who had to speak loudly to be heard above the tree’s generator. “I do not have a holiday mood this year at all,” she added. “I am waiting for my boyfriend, who is fighting.”

Ukraine celebrates Christmas as a national holiday Dec. 25 — for churches observing the religious holiday on the Western calendar, including Catholics in western Ukraine — and Jan. 7, for churches observing the Eastern Orthodox religious holiday.

This year, decorations are hardly visible in Ukrainian cities, but when they are displayed, they almost always have a patriotic touch. People crave celebrating the holiday but say it can be justified only with Ukraine in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSjR5_0juG2GBd00
A boy pedals a bicycle generator to power the lights on a Christmas tree displayed at the railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 20, 2022. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

Blue and yellow ribbons are used to create flags, children’s letters to soldiers are put on display, and Christmas bunnies now hold blue and yellow hearts.

Valeriy Bozhenko, who is working as Santa Claus this season at Kyiv’s central railway station, said children most often ask him “for peace,” with toys usually coming in second.

The Christmas tree in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine, is a metal frame decorated with angels, patriotic slogans and the municipal emblems of towns retaken from the Russians by the Ukrainian army.

The city of Kropyvnytsky, in central Ukraine, put up 12 small Christmas trees in support of the towns and cities that have suffered the most in the war, among them the seaport city of Mariupol, which was besieged and mostly destroyed, and Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv that was the site of multiple war crimes.

A decoration with 12 angels in Lutsk, in the northwest, symbolizes the souls of people who died in the war.

In Mykolaiv, a hard-hit city in southern Ukraine, a long-existing statue of St. Nicholas was covered with sandbags for protection, as with most statues in Ukrainian cities. For the Christmas season, the local administration placed holiday lights on top of the sandbags and green camouflage netting that protected the statue.

Kharkiv’s City Council is displaying the traditional municipal Christmas tree not on the central square, but underground, in a subway station, where people huddle for protection during artillery strikes. The mayor said the city would keep this tradition from now on, even after the war.

In Khmelnytskyi, in central Ukraine, a tree decorated with blue and yellow Ukrainian flags was set on top of debris from a Russian S-300 missile.

In Kyiv, the City Council also defied the Russian blackouts by lighting one of the city’s largest-ever menorah candles on the central square, known as the Maidan.

Parents in the capital can also bring their children to see not only the Christmas Tree of Invincibility but also a tree that is decorated with toys, snowflakes and lights that sparkle — but only if someone pedals its bicycle generator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlKWO_0juG2GBd00
A woman pedals a bicycle generator to power the lights on a Christmas tree displayed at the railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 20, 2022. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

“War? Blackout? No Christmas tree?” Oleksandr Kamyshin, director of Ukraine’s national railway company, wrote on Twitter of the pedal-powered tree. “You never guess what we invented.”

A steady stream of people stop by with their children to pedal and light up the Christmas tree.

Ramil Yaremenko, a 30-year-old courier, said, “To be honest, I do not want anything for Christmas, as I understand how hard it is for our soldiers now.”

But he brought his children to the pedal-powered tree. They ran about, hopping on and off the bicycle, trying to light it.

“I am happy for my children, though,” he said, adding, “It’s important that the war does not steal childhood.”

A 9-year-old boy named Myroslav found it hard at first to pedal fast enough to light the tree. His godfather, Oleksandr Siryk, stood nearby, photographing him and giving advice. They both became excited when it finally worked and the tree lit up brilliantly white.

“It is not a real holiday time in our country now; there is no Christmas in my soul,” Siryk said. “But children still need it.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 78

Anna Bystrik
3d ago

when moscow lost in the first Chechen war they "negotiated", then regrouped, returned, and killed a large percentage of the population during the second Chechen war. Then kremlin used the rest of the subjugated Chechens to attack other countries, including Ukraine, and to aim to destroy NATO (as kremlin's mouthpieces openly admit). Arm Ukraine with long distance artillery and allow to strike the decision making centers in russia. Drop oil to 30, 60 is not nearly enough. Close the loopholes for kremlin money laundering. The new axis of evil is being formed (putin - khomeini - kim-of-north-korea) , and the appetites of kremlin are increasing. But if you look at the map of areas covered by cell towers services, russia will look as a much smaller country, then its square milage and world map imposition suggest. Stop russia before it is too late.

Reply
5
Mel Sayler
3d ago

Ukrainians are hardy people, they fight a bully and are holding their own. I hope peace comes soon. Russia must be terribly embarrassed.

Reply
8
Elen
3d ago

If Putin wants peace than stop dropping missiles on civilian facilities it doesn't look good ! He 's living in some kind of fantasy world , these young people of Russian don't even remember the glory days of which he speak ! But they do remember what it was.like before war.was declared in Ukraine! And they don't want any part of it ! Unfortunately this is Putin vision for Russia but it not there vision for the country ! If he really loved his country he would stop this war !

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit

Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
The New York Times

The New York Times

321K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy