ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Putin Insists 99.9 Percent of Russians Ready to 'Sacrifice Everything'

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 99.9 percent of Russians would be willing to sacrifice their lives for the good of the country amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Putin spoke on the matter during an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin during a Christmas Day Rossiya-1 broadcast from Moscow. The Russian leader said that he has been reassured of his people's commitment over the last several months and "throughout the entire history of Russia's existence," according to a report from the state-run TASS News agency on Sunday.

"As for the most—99.9%—of our citizens, our people that are ready to sacrifice everything for the Motherland, it doesn't strike me as unusual," Putin said. "But it just reassures me yet again that Russia is a special country and it has special people."

When pressed about those who act counter to his goals, the Russian leader was dismissive of them, saying that they were not "true patriots," but affirmed their right to have the "freedom of choice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buQlN_0juG24gA00

"There's nothing surprising about the fact that some people didn't act like true patriots," Putin said. "Because in any society there are always people who think about their own interests, meaning their own plans. To be honest, I don't judge them. Every person has freedom of choice."

While the Russian leader did not specify which behaviors he viewed as counter to his plans, Russia has been dealing with a notable wave of desertions amid its efforts to mobilize troops for its invasion of Ukraine . In late September, in the face of significant military setbacks, Putin announced Russia's first partial mobilization since World War II in an effort to bolster his military's ranks.

In response, over 370,000 Russian men fled their homes by October 4 to neighboring countries in order to avoid enlistment. Kazakhstan alone claimed at the time to have seen around 200,000 people enter its borders for that reason, with others also heading for Finland, Georgia, and Mongolia. A search by Newsweek also found 6 mile build-ups of traffic heading into Georgia the day after Putin made the mobilization announcement.

"What we're currently seeing is a deeply chaotic and unpopular mobilization effort that is pretty much guaranteed to fail," Joel Hickman, the deputy director of the Transatlantic Defense and Security program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), said in a prior statement to Newsweek . "Whilst hundreds of thousands of young healthy Russian men are fleeing across Russia's borders, there are reports of thousands of elderly men with numerous health problems being marched to the nearest recruiting centers."

Despite this pushback, the Kremlin said by the end of October that its effort to mobilize 300,000 new soldiers had been accomplished. The effort, however, continued to be wracked by chaos, with reports emerging of men being sent to the front lines with little or no training or equipment.

Newsweek reached out to foreign policy experts for comment.

Comments / 955

Jewett Tucker
3d ago

Is there anyone in the Russian Government that can tell the truth! Putin is getting his butt kicked and can't face the truth! He's a total embarrassment to his country and the world!

Reply(90)
288
Paul AndLinda Welsch
3d ago

It's easy to say your Country will survive the hardship when you yourself have everything you need to live a luxurious life. This man is blinded by his enormous ego.

Reply(69)
204
bob ryan
3d ago

Let Putrid show similar commitment by having his close friends & family members on the front lines. But we all know this won't happen

Reply(14)
93
Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

More than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter. The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest are becoming more and more difficult to take.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit

Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Daily Beast

Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin

Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1077M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy