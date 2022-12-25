ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive

New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 16

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup. Fans of the Texans and...
Raiders Sign DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell, 27, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season. The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before...
Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger

Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) and the Atlanta Falcons to bring the boys tackle and girls flag football state championship games to the stadium. This three-year deal will begin in 2023. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said “bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student […] The post Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
