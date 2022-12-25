Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The NFL needs to do the right thing and suspend Mac Jones for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
The Patriots lost at home to the Bengals on Saturday and now they should lose their quarterback, Mac Jones, for their Week 17 game for what he did late in their loss to Cincinnati. In case you missed it, Jones went low on Bengals DB Eli Apple during what looked...
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
Five Atlanta Hawks Players that are Trade Candidates
Five players on the Atlanta Hawks roster stand out as trade candidates.
theScore
Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 16
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup. Fans of the Texans and...
Yardbarker
Raiders Sign DE Isaac Rochell
Rochell, 27, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season. The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before...
Falcons 'What If?': Turning Points in Atlanta's Playoff-Less Season
Recapping the biggest turning points in the Atlanta Falcons' fifth straight season without reaching the postseason.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Georgia's Jalen Carter Awaits as Bears' Pick Trends Up
NFL Mock Draft: Bears back in play for No. 1 overall as Carter awaits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're beginning to enter the volatile portion of NFL draft evaluations. For some players, these final postseason games will be their last chance to display their skills in game-time situations.
Yardbarker
Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger
Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
Week 16 snap counts: Raiders went final 10 minutes without 2 Pro Bowl defenders vs Steelers
There is 60 minutes in an NFL game. And for 50 of those minutes Saturday, the Raiders defense held the Steelers to three points. Unfortunately, for the final 50 of those 60 minutes, the Raiders *scored* only three points. In times like these, the Raiders need to be at full...
Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) and the Atlanta Falcons to bring the boys tackle and girls flag football state championship games to the stadium. This three-year deal will begin in 2023. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said “bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student […] The post Youth football championships return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 7