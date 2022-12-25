Zhang Weili sympathizes with Rose Namajunas’ poor UFC 274 performance, wants third fight ‘down the road’

Former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez was apprehended on February 28th after shooting the stepfather of a man accused of performing an obscene act on his son. To get revenge, Velasquez is said to have followed and rammed the car carrying the accused before shooting at him, his stepfather, and his mother. Subsequently, he was held without bail, although two weeks ago, he was released on a $1 million bond following a hearing that lasted two days. He is, though, required to wear a GPS tracker and is prohibited from contacting the victims.

