Zhang Weili sympathizes with Rose Namajunas’ poor UFC 274 performance, wants third fight ‘down the road’

Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Thanks Fans for Their Support, Praises Current WWE NXT Star
Mandy Rose has posted a handful of statements online since getting released by WWE earlier this month. While she hasn't outright addressed the situation that led to her WWE contract getting terminated, she has confirmed her FanTime subscription page will continue to stay up for the foreseeable future. While promoting a new Christmas-themed photoshoot this week, she also wrote on her social media accounts, "Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks."
Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev: “There’s no real explanation”
Charles Oliveira is opening up on his UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev. It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) this past October at UFC 280 where ‘do Bronx’ lost via submission at 3:16 of Round 2. It was a battle for the 155-pound belt which was vacant at the time, giving the Russian the new found title.
MMAmania.com
Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym
Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Inside Conor McGregor’s Christmas Day as he and Dee Devlin lavish their children with gorgeous gifts
CONOR McGREGOR and Dee Devlin spoiled their three children on Christmas Day as they received a whole host of fancy toys. The UFC superstar shared a bunch of snaps from throughout the day that showcased how Conor Jr, Croia and Rían were the stars of the show. Extended family...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'
Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
Tracy Cortez opens up about her struggles with mental health following UFC Orlando withdrawal
Tracy Cortez plans on prioritizing her mental before returning to the octagon. On Monday, Cortez provided her followers with an update on her state of mind after withdrawing from her scheduled bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on Dec.3. At the time, the UFC labelled the withdrawal as a medical issue. Since then, neither Cortez nor the promotion has cleared it up until now.
webisjericho.com
Cain Velasquez Comments On Returning To The Ring Following Eight Months Incarcerated
Former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez was apprehended on February 28th after shooting the stepfather of a man accused of performing an obscene act on his son. To get revenge, Velasquez is said to have followed and rammed the car carrying the accused before shooting at him, his stepfather, and his mother. Subsequently, he was held without bail, although two weeks ago, he was released on a $1 million bond following a hearing that lasted two days. He is, though, required to wear a GPS tracker and is prohibited from contacting the victims.
Marlon Vera thinks UFC bantamweight title shot could come with solid win over Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera thinks a win over Cory Sandhagen should be enough to earn him a title shot. Winner of five of his past six, including finishes over No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley and former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) has proven to be a dangerous contender at 135 pounds.
Forrest Griffin announces he’s the “head catcher” of Power Slap
Forrest Griffin has a new job. Since retiring from MMA, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been working with the promotion and helping out at the PI. Now, he has added another title as he will be the head catcher of Power Slap, he revealed to TMZ Sports. Power...
Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’
Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Contemplates UFC Return For Amanda Nunes Rematch: ‘Maybe If This Fight Happens’
Cris Cyborg is happy with where she’s at in her career. Following an almost-perfect run in the UFC that saw her become champion, Cyborg would do the same in Bellator but this time without any blemishes on her record. The Bellator Featherweight Champion went a perfect 5-0 inside the promotion before stepping into the boxing ring this year and winning her first two bouts.
Quemuel Ottoni, The Only Fighter To Stop Alex Pereira In MMA, Says He’d Beat ‘Poatan’ Quicker If Rematch Happens
Quemuel Ottoni remains the only fighter who has beaten Alex Pereira in MMA. Ottoni predicted how he would edge “Poatan” again if they ever do a rematch. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has arguably become the most intriguing fighter in the promotion. After beating Israel Adesanya, 3-0 in all their bouts across the board, “Poata” has gained quite a reputation and many believe nobody has come up with a strategy to stop him.
overtimeheroics.net
Cage Warriors Flyweight Championship Breakdown
There are only a few days remaining before 2022 belongs to the history books. Even though the UFC will be out of action until the night of Jan. 14, a longtime favorite of the promotion’s subscription-based streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, rings in the new year in grand style this Saturday.
