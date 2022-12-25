ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zhang Weili sympathizes with Rose Namajunas’ poor UFC 274 performance, wants third fight ‘down the road’

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash

Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
ComicBook

Mandy Rose Thanks Fans for Their Support, Praises Current WWE NXT Star

Mandy Rose has posted a handful of statements online since getting released by WWE earlier this month. While she hasn't outright addressed the situation that led to her WWE contract getting terminated, she has confirmed her FanTime subscription page will continue to stay up for the foreseeable future. While promoting a new Christmas-themed photoshoot this week, she also wrote on her social media accounts, "Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks."
MMAmania.com

Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym

Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest

Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
PARKLAND, FL
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon

WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces

Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'

Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
webisjericho.com

Cain Velasquez Comments On Returning To The Ring Following Eight Months Incarcerated

Former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez was apprehended on February 28th after shooting the stepfather of a man accused of performing an obscene act on his son. To get revenge, Velasquez is said to have followed and rammed the car carrying the accused before shooting at him, his stepfather, and his mother. Subsequently, he was held without bail, although two weeks ago, he was released on a $1 million bond following a hearing that lasted two days. He is, though, required to wear a GPS tracker and is prohibited from contacting the victims.
ARIZONA STATE
MiddleEasy

Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’

Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Contemplates UFC Return For Amanda Nunes Rematch: ‘Maybe If This Fight Happens’

Cris Cyborg is happy with where she’s at in her career. Following an almost-perfect run in the UFC that saw her become champion, Cyborg would do the same in Bellator but this time without any blemishes on her record. The Bellator Featherweight Champion went a perfect 5-0 inside the promotion before stepping into the boxing ring this year and winning her first two bouts.
MiddleEasy

Quemuel Ottoni, The Only Fighter To Stop Alex Pereira In MMA, Says He’d Beat ‘Poatan’ Quicker If Rematch Happens

Quemuel Ottoni remains the only fighter who has beaten Alex Pereira in MMA. Ottoni predicted how he would edge “Poatan” again if they ever do a rematch. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has arguably become the most intriguing fighter in the promotion. After beating Israel Adesanya, 3-0 in all their bouts across the board, “Poata” has gained quite a reputation and many believe nobody has come up with a strategy to stop him.
overtimeheroics.net

Cage Warriors Flyweight Championship Breakdown

There are only a few days remaining before 2022 belongs to the history books. Even though the UFC will be out of action until the night of Jan. 14, a longtime favorite of the promotion’s subscription-based streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, rings in the new year in grand style this Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy