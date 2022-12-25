ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Migrants are dropped near Kamala Harris' home on frigid Christmas Eve

Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve.

Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president's residence were carrying 110 to 130 people, according to Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency working with the city of Washington to serve thousands of migrants who have been dropped off in recent months.

Local organizers had expected the buses to arrive Sunday but found out Saturday that the group would get to Washington early, Laborde said. The people on board included young children.

Some were wearing T-shirts despite temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Fahrenheit. It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record for Washington, according to the Washington Post.

Laborde said employees had blankets ready for the people who arrived on Christmas Eve and moved them quickly onto waiting buses for a ride to an area church. A local restaurant chain donated dinner and breakfast.

Most of the arrivals were headed to other destinations and expected to remain in Washington only briefly.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office did not respond to a request for comment Sunday morning. His office said last week that Texas has given bus rides to more than 15,000 people since April to Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans, are strong critics of President Biden on his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of people are trying to cross daily , many to seek asylum. Officials on both sides of the border are seeking emergency help in setting up shelters and services for migrants, some of whom are sleeping on streets.

Republicans argue Biden and Harris, designated the administration's point person on the root causes of migration, have relaxed restrictions that induced many people to leave their countries of origin. Biden has ended some policies but kept others enacted by former President Trump, whose administration also grappled with spikes in border crossings and at one point separated immigrant families and children as a deterrence initiative.

White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan called the bus drop-offs a “cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt.”

“As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger," Hasan said in a statement Sunday.

Comments / 35

CMONMAN
3d ago

Here's the Christmas Present you wanted. Delivered straight to your door. Even after you never visitedthem . The Border brought to you.

Reply(2)
29
Mary Warner
3d ago

For someone that supposedly traveled many miles, these illegals have on new clothes, look clean, cell phones and there hair is not even messed up. If you walked as far as the illegal claim to have walked you would look dirty, tired and thin. They also look well feed! AMERICANS STRUGGLE this holiday because we have a INCOMPENTENT so called President and Vice.

Reply(6)
18
@Guessting
3d ago

What a shame. 🙄 It was also the coldest Christmas Eve and day for the millions of homeless LEGAL American citizens, some who fought for this country and are being spit on. American citizens are freezing to death on our streets with no new clothes, shoes, phones or anything else they need as I see the illegal aliens are provided in this picture. These are who Biden invited here and put Kamala in charge of, yet neither do anything about them until they're dropped off at their residences. Keep the busses coming! Next stop, Delaware!

Reply
8
