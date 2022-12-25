ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on

ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire crews called to home for second time in 24 hours

ATLANTA — Firefighters were called out to a home on Burbank Drive for the second time in 24 hours, according to Atlanta Fire. This happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews said, once again, they are dealing with cold temperatures and water pressure...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan

Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
NEWNAN, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
