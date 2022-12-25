Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
Instead of jingle bells or the crackle of a warm fire, Monica Lee was abruptly awoken Christmas Eve morning by a blaring...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport
Holiday travel and cold temperatures continue to impact flights in and out of Hartfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday.
Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
Never let it be said Atlantans don’t love a good mind-body exercise. After all, we drive I-285 daily....
fox5atlanta.com
Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on
ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
Atlanta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville
ATLANTA — A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday after the flight crew was notified about problems with the plane. Delta officials told Channel 2 Action News Delta Flight 356 from Atlanta was en route to Sacramento when the crew was notified of a possible engine issue.
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Fire crews called to home for second time in 24 hours
ATLANTA — Firefighters were called out to a home on Burbank Drive for the second time in 24 hours, according to Atlanta Fire. This happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Fire crews said, once again, they are dealing with cold temperatures and water pressure...
Southwest Airlines operations melt down, Delta in recovery mode
A meltdown of Southwest Airlines operations and hundreds of Delta flight cancellations made for a harrowing Christmas travel period.
Water leak causes temporary gate closure at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A water leak at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused the temporary closure of a gateway on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the airport, a water leak in the ceiling above gate E34 caused the temporary closure. Crews are working to repair the leak and...
2 teens pulled from partially frozen lake during water rescue in Kennesaw, officials say
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two teens were pulled from a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw during a water rescue Wednesday evening. Cobb County Fire said the teens were on the lake, near Ellison Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, when they both fell into the water. A Kennesaw Police Department officer was...
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. extends State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
ATLANTA, Ga. — People all over metro Atlanta are waking up on the day after Christmas to burst pipes. Bitter cold over the weekend is continuing into Monday, with temperatures only expected to reach the low 40s. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is the potential...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan
Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Here’s where you can get free bottled water in metro Atlanta today
ATLANTA — Counties all over metro Atlanta are working to repair pipes that burst as a result of bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. Some counties are offering free bottled water to residents until their taps are flowing again. Most counties and cities are requiring residents to show proof...
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year
What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road. Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
