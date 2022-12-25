Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Stunning Hummingbird Gown for Her Christmas Party
Jennifer Lopez's unique holiday theme was all about her first Christmas as Mrs. Affleck. In her latest edition of her On The J.Lo newsletter, the superstar opened up about the extravagant party she and her husband hosted at their Hollywood home. For the weekend before Christmas, the Afflecks welcomed a star-studded guest list to their ornately-decorated home, which the "Waiting For Tonight" singer centered around a hummingbird theme.
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Collared Bow-Print Dress for Christmas Dinner
Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous while hosting her Christmas dinner. The superstar has shared new pics from her family's Christmas weekend, where she culminated a season of holiday-themed looks with a merry and bright piece. In the snaps, comprised of a selfie in front of a set dinner table and a full shot by a tinsel-adorned tree, the "Let's Get Loud" singer looks festive in a shiny retro-style dress printed with red bows on a turquoise-blue background.
10 of the most talked-about celebrity wedding dresses of the year
Everybody loves an A-list wedding and, over the past year, we have seen some of the world's most talked-about celebrity couples tie the knot. 2022 has seen the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make things official, as well as many other famous faces in the entertainment and fashion worlds.
Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death
A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,” said...
7 cheap but brilliant ways to spend New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve. Let’s be honest, the pressure to have the ‘best night of your life’ can be a lot, and often ends up backfiring.However, you may want to go big this year – or at least make an effort to celebrate – now that lockdowns are finally long gone and the festive season is feeling, well, more festive than ever. But money is also very tight, and our social batteries are low, so how can we celebrate New Year’s Eve for less?From cheap nights out to at-home events, here’s how to make it special no matter your budget…1. Tune...
Makeup by Mario Launches a Long-Awaited Foundation and It’s Sure to Sell Out
Launching a makeup brand is never easy. Launching one in 2020 is even harder. But when Mario Dedivanovic launched his eponymous brand Makeup by Mario nearly three years ago, he set out to change the way we think about cosmetics. The result has been nothing but hits. Though we're obsessed...
The Ultimate Guide to Scent-Scaping, According to Nest New York Founder Laura Slatkin
While lighting one candle of your favorite home fragrance may be enough to channel all things cozy and chic, there's still something special about crafting a robust sensorial experience from scratch. One person who has room spray, candle, and diffuser layering down to a science? None other than Nest New York founder Laura Slatkin, who draws on over 30 years of experience. In 1992 she launched Slatkin and Co. with her husband, Harry, which marked the beauty and lifestyle pioneer's first luxury home fragrance company.
Kim Kardashian Tears Up Discussing the Challenges of Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. In an episode released Sunday, Kim Kardashian was interviewed on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast and she got emotional while discussing the very public break down of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.
See the Stunning Looks from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party
The Kardashian-Jenner family wore their best high-fashion looks for their annual Christmas party. Kim Kardashian has shared stunning new pics from her family's yearly holiday bash, including full looks at the reality stars' opulent looks. For the big night, which was hosted at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott's LA home, the women matched the festive red and white theme in a selection of glamorous gowns.
Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything We Know
Emily In Paris Season 3 trailer (Netflix) Emily In Paris Season 3 trailer (Netflix) Spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 ahead. Emily in Paris returned for a third season last week, following the marketing exec (played by Lily Collins) as she juggled two bosses and two love interests. Viewers may be left in shock after that huge finale cliffhanger, but rest assured, the runaway Netflix hit will be back for more escapist adventures and high-fashion looks. Here's what we know about the forthcoming season so far.
The Princess of Wales wears green Alexander McQueen for Christmas Day outing
The Princess of Wales has made her Christmas debut since receiving her new title, as the royal family returned to their Christmas Day traditions this year. William and Kate attended a service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham yesterday, accompanied by all three of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – with the youngest of the Wales children making his Christmas debut. They joined the rest of the royal family for the first public Christmas appearance since 2019, after the past two years' cancellation due to the pandemic.
Kylie Jenner and Her Daughter Stormi Celebrate in Matching Mugler Gowns
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster made a gorgeous mother-daughter pair on Christmas Eve. The reality star and her four-year-old daughter joined the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family at their annual holiday bash, where they stepped out in matching designer looks from Mugler. Jenner shared the cute looks on both her Instagram Story and Tik Tok, with clips soundtracked by Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby."
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Over
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are officially over. A little over a month after the two were first spotted together, the former Saturday Night Live comedian and model have reportedly called it quits on their budding relationship. "Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source told Page Six....
