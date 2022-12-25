Read full article on original website
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo
Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
At least 34 people killed in Christmas winter storm
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States.
The Buffalo Blizzard Is Worse Than Anything In Canada & The Snow Videos Are Unbelievable
While much of Canada and parts of the U.S. are struggling under a brutal week-long storm, nobody is getting it worse than the people living in Buffalo. The greater Buffalo area has been hit by nearly four feet of snow in recent days, according to AccuWeather, with deaths and power outages dotting the map in New York state.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
7 people have been found dead in Buffalo after severe winter storm
For the first time in the Buffalo Fire Department's history, they could not respond to any calls because of the conditions.
Multiple dead across U.S., Nat'l Guard called out in N.Y. amid winter storm
Multiple people have died during a historic winter storm that has knocked out power for more than 1 million homes and businesses and snarled holiday air traffic across the United States.
‘We were at the mercy of Mother Nature,’ local officials stress difficulty of storm cleanup
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an update early Monday afternoon, local officials acknowledged the assistance from other cities and counties in the state and stressed the importance of keeping roads clear so plows and other emergency personnel can get through. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Routes 5, 190, 219 and 400 remain closed, but stated the […]
28 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported after Christmas
Poloncarz said that he has been in communication with the White House and Gov. Hochul about a federal disaster declaration.
End of storm in sight for Erie County; death toll continues to climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County could start to see the beginning of the end of this nightmare storm as County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced plans to consider lifting the driving ban at 7 a.m. Monday in some of the southern parts of the county. But for those harder-hit areas...
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
Hochul: Storm will ‘go down in history as the most devastating’ in Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday said this weekend’s major winter storm is the most devastating to hit Buffalo, N.Y., after officials confirmed seven deaths in the area. “We are in a war,” Hochul said during a news conference on Christmas Day. “This is a war with mother nature, and she has been…
The worst winter storm in decades, New York declares emergency state
New York State, along with Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the 'bomb cyclone' or 'snowmaggedon'. (from Repubblica. it)
Wegmans Pushes Back Reopening Due To Blizzard In Buffalo
If you're running low on groceries you're going to need to make them stretch a bit longer. Wegmans announced that it is delaying its reopening due to the blizzard and hazardous conditions in Buffalo and Western New York. The grocery chain said that its stores in Erie and Niagara counties...
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
Buffalo blizzard rivals historic 1977 snowstorm, officials say
The Christmas week storm that brought nasty weather and bitter cold to the eastern U.S. has also created a paralyzing blizzard in western New York that some officials say rivals one of the region's worst snowstorms in history.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
‘This is absolutely going to take days:’ Brown says some streets plowed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo blizzard lasted for multiple days across Western New York and particularly the City of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the recovery effort is going to take multiple days. Brown said during an appearance on WBEN on Sunday that plowing has been done on multiple main roads […]
Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County
Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll now at 28
While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
