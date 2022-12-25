ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo

Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
BUFFALO, NY
Roxana Anton

The worst winter storm in decades, New York declares emergency state

New York State, along with Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the 'bomb cyclone' or 'snowmaggedon'. (from Repubblica. it)
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County

Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WOOD

Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll now at 28

While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy