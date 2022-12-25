Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Medflight Dispatched to Semi-Car Crash in Hocking County
Hocking County – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Hocking county. According to early reports around 6:45 pm, Hocking County fire departments were called to the scene in the area of 33 and 374 for the crash. When they arrived one person was reported entrapped and they shut down the roadway. Medical helicopters were called in for two people.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
WTRF
Water floods West Virginia church after water line break on Christmas morning
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning. Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane at around 7:30 a.m., and the church was flooded. Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church....
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
Ohio lineman killed while working to restore power
An Ohio lineman died after Thursday’s Winter Storm. According to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, one of their apprentice lineworkers, 22 year old Blake Rodgers, died after an “electrical contact incident.” The incident happened around 10:15 am December 23 just outside Pedro, in Lawrence County , Ohio. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative says they are […]
WSAZ
Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
WTAP
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning. The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes. A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
West Virginia family looking for answers in disappearance of Gretchen Fleming
27-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen in the early morning hours of December 4, 2022, at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Dateline spoke with Jake Grim, an old friend of Gretchen’s who has helped the Fleming family organize vigils. “As soon as the story came out, it rattled me,” Jake said. “I'm a true crime lover, I love reading thriller novels, I love to listen to podcasts and then it happens to you and it kind of changes your world.”
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WHITENING WHITES. This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again. This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD:. Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible...
whbc.com
Killed While on Job: Young Ohioan Working to Restore Power
PEDRO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A southern Ohio man working to restore power for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed over the weekend when he came in contact with a live wire. Co-workers of 25-year-old Blake Rodgers were given some time off if desired to...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
WSAZ
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
Ironton Tribune
Police seek missing woman
The Ironton Police Department is seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Alicia Livingston Saul. She was last seen in the area of the riverbank in Ironton on Dec. 8. She is described as 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes. According to social media, she has recently lost...
Comments / 1